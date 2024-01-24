|
24.01.2024 12:52:16
EQS-Adhoc: Gigaset AG: Gigaset Communications GmbH sells business operations to Snom Solutions GmbH as part of an asset deal
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Gigaset AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Mergers & Acquisitions
Ad hoc Release
Bocholt, January 24th, 2024
Bocholt, January 24th, 2024 [12:51] – Gigaset AG announces that its indirect subsidiary Gigaset Communications GmbH, which has been in insolvency proceedings under its own administration since 20 September 2023, today agreed to sell significant assets to Snom Solutions GmbH as part of an asset deal and thus transfer its business operations to Snom Solutions GmbH.
Snom Solutions GmbH is a provider of VoIP-based information and telecommunications technology and corresponding software based in Berlin. It is an indirect subsidiary of VTech Holdings Limited, a leading global manufacturer of electronic learning products for toddlers and preschoolers and the largest manufacturer of landline telephones in the United States.
Conditions still have to be met as part of the takeover, so that the transaction is expected to be completed on April 2nd 2024. The intangible assets of the seller, including all IP rights as well as land, plant and equipment, technical equipment and machinery as well as inventories in connection with the development, production and sale of DECT telephones will be transferred to Snom Solutions GmbH. On this basis, the planned reorganisation and securing the economic future of the business operations will then take place.
Gigaset AG, Bocholt, is an internationally active company in the field of communications technology. The company is Europe's market leader in DECT telephones and is also an international leader with around 850 employees and sales activities in over 50 countries. In addition to DECT cordless phones, its business activities include Android-based smartphones, cloud-controlled smart home applications and business telephony solutions for SoHo, SMEs and enterprise customers. The traditional company with a 175-year company history is characterised in particular by its "Made in Germany" production. The company is headquartered in Bocholt, Germany. It also maintains a software development centre in Wroclaw, Poland, as well as numerous sales offices in Europe and Asia.
End of Inside Information
24-Jan-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gigaset AG
|Frankenstr. 2
|46395 Bocholt
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 444 456 866
|Fax:
|+49(0)89 444 456 930
|E-mail:
|info@gigaset.com
|Internet:
|www.gigaset.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005156004
|WKN:
|515600
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1822181
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1822181 24-Jan-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Gigasetmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Gigasetmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Gigaset
|0,03
|17,65%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison kommt in Schwung: ATX weit im Plus -- DAX klar höher -- Asiatische Börsen zum Handelsende uneins
Zur Wochenmitte bewegen sich der heimische und der deutsche Markt auf grünem Terrain. An den wichtigsten Märkten in Asien waren am Mittwoch gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.