17.06.2024 19:08:35

EQS-Adhoc: Gigaset AG i.L.: Changes in the Management Board

EQS-Ad-hoc: Gigaset AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Gigaset AG i.L.: Changes in the Management Board

17-Jun-2024 / 19:08 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc News

WKN: 515600 / WKN A14KQ7

ISIN:  DE0005156004 / DE000A14KQ77

Gigaset AG i.L.: Changes in the Management Board

Bocholt, June 17th, 2024 19:06 p.m.: The Supervisory Board of Gigaset AG i.L., today resolved to reappoint Mr Ran Tao for a further 12 months and Mr Guoyu Du and Mr Sean Hsin Jan Fang for a further 4 months as interim members of the company's Management Board with effect from June 20th, 2024, after their appointments to the Management Board were originally limited until June 11th, 2024.

The new appointments to the Management Board are made against the background of the ongoing negotiations and preliminary work of the insolvency administrator Dr Markus Wischemeyer with Gold Gear Investment (Singapore) Pte. Ltd ("Gold Gear") regarding a possible investor solution for the presentation of an insolvency plan to the creditors and other parties involved in the proceedings with the aim of restructuring and ending the insolvency proceedings.

At the same time, the current Chairman of the Management Board, Dr Magnus Ekerot, and the Supervisory Board today reached an amicable agreement on the termination of his Management Board mandate with effect from the end of June 20th, 2024. The Supervisory Board would like to thank Dr Magnus Ekerot for his extraordinary performances in connection with the restructuring efforts. The Supervisory Board has appointed Mr Ran Tao as the new Chairman of the Management Board with effect from June 21st, 2024.

The insolvency administrator continues to conduct the negotiations with Gold Gear in an open and constructive manner with a view to satisfying the creditors of Gigaset AG i.L. to the best of its ability. Whether and, if so, within what timeframe an investor solution will be found and an insolvency plan presented is currently still open and depends on the clarification of various preliminary issues.
 

Gigaset AG i.L. 
Management Board



End of Inside Information

17-Jun-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Gigaset AG
Frankenstr. 2
46395 Bocholt
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 444 456 866
Fax: +49(0)89 444 456 930
E-mail: info@gigaset.com
Internet: www.gigaset.com
ISIN: DE0005156004
WKN: 515600
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1926975

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1926975  17-Jun-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1926975&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Gigasetmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Gigasetmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Gigaset 0,04 33,33% Gigaset

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Freundlicher Wochenauftakt: ATX und DAX schließen fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt legten zum Wochenstart zu. Auch die Wall Street bewegt sich auf grünem Terrain. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Montag hingegen in Rot.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen