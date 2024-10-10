EQS-Adhoc: Gigaset AG i.L.: Insolvency plan submitted

EQS-Ad-hoc: Gigaset AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Gigaset AG i.L.: Insolvency plan submitted



10-Oct-2024 / 21:28 CET/CEST

WKN: 515600 / WKN A14KQ7

Bocholt, October 10th, 2024 Gigaset AG i.L.: Insolvency plan submitted Bocholt, October 10th, 2024, 21:26 hrs - The Management Board of Gigaset AG i.L. today learnt that the insolvency administrator in the insolvency proceedings concerning the assets of Gigaset AG i.L. has submitted an insolvency plan to the Münster Local Court.



The insolvency plan provides for a better position for the creditors. By bringing in a new investor, Gold Gear Investment (Singapore) Pte. Ltd ("Gold Gear"), the company is to be reorganized and continued as a going concern while preserving its legal status and stock exchange listing.



In this context, the company's share capital of EUR 132,455,896.00 is to be reduced by way of a cancellation of 16 shares and a subsequent simplified capital reduction at a ratio of 30:1 to EUR 4,415,196.00 and subsequently increased by EUR 15,584,804.00 to EUR 20,000,000.00. The increase is to be carried out by issuing 15,584,804 new no-par value registered preference shares with voting rights to the new investor Gold Gear against cash contribution, excluding shareholders' subscription rights.



Additional measures are being implemented to increase the insolvency dividend for the creditors. The insolvency plan contains the customary plan conditions and still requires the approval of the creditors' assembly and confirmation by the insolvency court. Gigaset AG i.L.

