EQS-Adhoc: Good Brands AG: performance-related remuneration in the amount of EUR 925 thousand.

In addition to managing its own portfolio companies, Good Brands also supports strategic partners in the areas of portfolio management and EXIT preparations. In addition to a fixed monthly fee, this agreement also provides for a performance-related fee. A transaction supported by Good Brands was concluded today and Good Brands will receive remuneration of around EUR 925 thousand from this.

