17.11.2025 13:52:11

EQS-DD: Good Brands AG: Wolfgang Schuhmann, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.11.2025 / 13:50 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Wolfgang
Last name(s): Schuhmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Good Brands AG

b) LEI
8945004V2BO4V3PUGH28 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
Description: Shares of Good Brands AG

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
12.70 EUR 38,100.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
12.70 EUR 38,100.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
13/11/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Hamburg Stock Exchange
MIC: XHAM


17.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Good Brands AG
Turleystraße 8
68167 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.goodbrands-ag.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




101850  17.11.2025 CET/CEST





