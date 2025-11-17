EQS-DD: Good Brands AG: Wolfgang Schuhmann, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



17.11.2025 / 13:50 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Wolfgang Last name(s): Schuhmann

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Good Brands AG

b) LEI

8945004V2BO4V3PUGH28

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share Description: Shares of Good Brands AG

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 12.70 EUR 38,100.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 12.70 EUR 38,100.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

13/11/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Hamburg Stock Exchange MIC: XHAM

