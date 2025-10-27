HHLA Aktie
WKN DE: A0S848 / ISIN: DE000A0S8488
27.10.2025 20:45:33
EQS-Adhoc: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: HHLA adjusts outlook and expects less strong volume and earnings growth for 2025
EQS-Ad-hoc: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft
HHLA adjusts outlook and expects less strong volume and earnings growth for 2025
Hamburg, 27 October 2025 | Based on the business performance to date and current estimates for the fourth quarter, the Executive Board of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) today decided to adjust its annual forecast for the current financial year. As a result of significantly increased global economic uncertainties, particularly due to US trade policy, HHLA's business environment has recently proven to be less robust than originally assumed. This is particularly evident in the ongoing disruptions to supply chains. In combination with extensive modernisation measures to automate the Hamburg port facilities, a less strong volume and earnings growth is expected for the 2025 financial year.
Against the backdrop of this development, the Port Logistics subgroup now expects a significant increase in container throughput compared with the previous year (previously: strong increase). Container transport is still expected to see a strong increase compared with the previous year.
Revenues are still expected to increase strongly compared with the previous year. The expectation for operating result (EBIT) has been adjusted for the reasons mentioned above and is now in the range of € 145 million to € 160 million (previously: € 180 million to € 200 million).
For the Real Estate subgroup, a slight increase in revenue compared with the previous year and a strong decline in operating result (EBIT) are still expected.
At Group level, a strong increase in revenue is still expected. The expectation for the operating result (EBIT) has been adjusted as a result of the changed assumptions and now ranges from € 160 million to € 175 million (previously: € 195 million to € 215 million).
HHLA will publish its full financial results for January to September 2025 on Thursday, 13 November 2025, at 7:30 a.m.
Further inquiriesHamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft
Ute Neumann, Investor Relations; Tel. +49 (0)40 30883613
E-Mail: neumann-u@hhla.de
Bei St. Annen 1, 20457 Hamburg
Class A shares
End of Inside Information
27-Oct-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
2219370 27-Oct-2025 CET/CEST
