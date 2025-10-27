HHLA Aktie

HHLA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0S848 / ISIN: DE000A0S8488

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
27.10.2025 20:45:33

EQS-Adhoc: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: HHLA adjusts outlook and expects less strong volume and earnings growth for 2025

EQS-Ad-hoc: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: HHLA adjusts outlook and expects less strong volume and earnings growth for 2025

27-Oct-2025 / 20:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft
Disclosure of an inside information in acc. to Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation

HHLA adjusts outlook and expects less strong volume and earnings growth for 2025

Hamburg, 27 October 2025 | Based on the business performance to date and current estimates for the fourth quarter, the Executive Board of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) today decided to adjust its annual forecast for the current financial year. As a result of significantly increased global economic uncertainties, particularly due to US trade policy, HHLA's business environment has recently proven to be less robust than originally assumed. This is particularly evident in the ongoing disruptions to supply chains. In combination with extensive modernisation measures to automate the Hamburg port facilities, a less strong volume and earnings growth is expected for the 2025 financial year.

Against the backdrop of this development, the Port Logistics subgroup now expects a significant increase in container throughput compared with the previous year (previously: strong increase). Container transport is still expected to see a strong increase compared with the previous year.

Revenues are still expected to increase strongly compared with the previous year. The expectation for operating result (EBIT) has been adjusted for the reasons mentioned above and is now in the range of € 145 million to € 160 million (previously: € 180 million to € 200 million).

For the Real Estate subgroup, a slight increase in revenue compared with the previous year and a strong decline in operating result (EBIT) are still expected.

At Group level, a strong increase in revenue is still expected. The expectation for the operating result (EBIT) has been adjusted as a result of the changed assumptions and now ranges from € 160 million to € 175 million (previously: € 195 million to € 215 million).

HHLA will publish its full financial results for January to September 2025 on Thursday, 13 November 2025, at 7:30 a.m.
 

Further inquiries
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft
Ute Neumann, Investor Relations; Tel. +49 (0)40 30883613
E-Mail: neumann-u@hhla.de
Bei St. Annen 1, 20457 Hamburg

Class A shares
ISIN: DE0000A0S8488, SIC: A0S848
Listings: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg



End of Inside Information

27-Oct-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG
Bei St. Annen 1
20457 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40-3088-0
Fax: +49 (0)40-3088-3355
E-mail: info@hhla.de
Internet: www.hhla.de
ISIN: DE000A0S8488
WKN: A0S848
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2219370

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2219370  27-Oct-2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu HHLA AG (Hamburger Hafen und Logistik)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu HHLA AG (Hamburger Hafen und Logistik)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

HHLA AG (Hamburger Hafen und Logistik) 21,10 -0,47% HHLA AG (Hamburger Hafen und Logistik)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

26.10.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 43: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
26.10.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 43
25.10.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
25.10.25 KW 43: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
24.10.25 KW 43: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Warten auf EZB-Zinsentscheid: ATX im Plus -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen am Donnerstag schließlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich mit Zuschlägen, während das deutsche Börsenbarometer seitwärts tendiert. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen wiesen verschiedene Vorzeichen am Donnerstag aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen