EQS-Adhoc: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: LANXESS signs contract to sell Urethane Systems business to UBE Corporation

LANXESS signs contract to sell Urethane Systems business for an enterprise value of €460 m to UBE Corporation - proceeds will be used to reduce net financial debt

Specialty chemicals company LANXESS signed a contract to sell its Urethane Systems business to UBE Corporation on 3rd October, 2024. The enterprise value amounts to €460 m with expected proceeds of around €500 m. With this transaction LANXESS exits the last remaining polymer business.

The Urethane Systems business comprises 5 manufacturing sites globally as well as application laboratories in the USA, Europe and China. UBE Corporation will take over all operations from LANXESS with a total of around 400 employees. The Urethane Systems business generated sales of around €250 m last twelve months June 2024.

LANXESS will use the proceeds to reduce its net debt. The leverage ratio (net debt / EBITDA pre) will likely be reduced by ~0.5x.

The transaction remains subject to the approval of the relevant authorities. LANXESS expects the transaction to close in the first half of 2025.

Cologne, 3rd October 2024

Forward-Looking Statements

