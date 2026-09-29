468 SPAC II Aktie
WKN DE: A3C81B / ISIN: LU2380748603
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29.09.2026 06:12:03
EQS-Adhoc: Marley Spoon Group SE: Marley Spoon Group SE announces global workforce reductions
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Marley Spoon Group SE / Schlagwort(e): Strategische Unternehmensentscheidung
Luxembourg, 29 September 2026. Marley Spoon Group SE announces global workforce reductions
Marley Spoon Group SE (“Marley Spoon” or the “Company”), a leading global subscription-based meal kit provider, today decided that it will be implementing workforce reductions across all regions and subsidiaries, including Marley Spoon SE, as part of an ongoing strategic initiative aimed at enhancing profitability. This decision is part of the company’s continued efforts to streamline operations and ensure financial sustainability. This step is a simplification of organizational structures and does not represent a strategic withdrawal from these countries or markets.
The restructuring will affect approximately 21% of the total workforce, with the affected countries being Germany, Portugal, the United States, and Australia.
Contact:
Peter Lorenz, General Counsel
peter.lorenz@marleyspoon.com
Important Notice
Ende der Insiderinformation
29.09.2026 CET/CEST Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Marley Spoon Group SE
|9 Rue de Bitbourg
|1273 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|E-Mail:
|ir@marleyspoon.com
|Internet:
|www.marleyspoongroup.com
|ISIN:
|LU2380748603, LU2380748785
|WKN:
|A3C81B
|Börsen:
|Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (General Standard); Freiverkehr in München, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|222100A4X237BRODWF67
|EQS News ID:
|2406640
|Ende der Mitteilung
|EQS News-Service
|
2406640 29.09.2026 CET/CEST
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