EQS-Adhoc: MAX Automation SE: MAX Group concludes agreement on sale of MA micro Group

MAX Automation SE: MAX Group concludes agreement on sale of MA micro Group

26-Apr-2024
Hamburg, 26 April 2024 – MAX Management GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of MAX Automation SE, today has concluded an agreement with Hitachi, Ltd. on the sale of the MA micro group, consisting of MA micro automation GmbH and its subsidiaries MA Life Science GmbH, Micro Automation LLC and Micro Automation LLP. The share purchase agreement provides for a purchase price in the range of approximately EUR 71.5 million to EUR 76.5 million, subject to the 2024 performance of the MA micro group. The transaction, subject to various customary conditions, in particular, the granting of merger control approvals, is expected to be closed in the second half-year of 2024. The proceeds from the sale are primarily intended to be used to reduce financial liabilities of the MAX Group by partially repaying the syndicated loan.

CONTACT:

Marcel Neustock
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 – 40 – 8080 582 75
investor.relations@maxautomation.com
www.maxautomation.com

CONTACT FOR MEDIA REPRESENTATIVES:

Susan Hoffmeister
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Phone: +49 – 89 – 125 09 03 33
sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de



End of Inside Information

