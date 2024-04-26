|
26.04.2024 12:08:34
EQS-Adhoc: MAX Automation SE: MAX Group concludes agreement on sale of MA micro Group
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: MAX Automation SE / Key word(s): Disposal
DISCLOSURE OF AN INSIDE INFORMATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 17 OF THE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014
Hamburg, 26 April 2024 – MAX Management GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of MAX Automation SE, today has concluded an agreement with Hitachi, Ltd. on the sale of the MA micro group, consisting of MA micro automation GmbH and its subsidiaries MA Life Science GmbH, Micro Automation LLC and Micro Automation LLP. The share purchase agreement provides for a purchase price in the range of approximately EUR 71.5 million to EUR 76.5 million, subject to the 2024 performance of the MA micro group. The transaction, subject to various customary conditions, in particular, the granting of merger control approvals, is expected to be closed in the second half-year of 2024. The proceeds from the sale are primarily intended to be used to reduce financial liabilities of the MAX Group by partially repaying the syndicated loan.
Marcel Neustock
Susan Hoffmeister
End of Inside Information
26-Apr-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MAX Automation SE
|Steinhöft 11
|20459 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+4940808058270
|Fax:
|+4940808058299
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@maxautomation.com
|Internet:
|www.maxautomation.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2DA588
|WKN:
|A2DA58
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1890593
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1890593 26-Apr-2024 CET/CEST
