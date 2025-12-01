MAX Automation Aktie
WKN DE: A2DA58 / ISIN: DE000A2DA588
|
01.12.2025 15:30:03
EQS-News: MAX Automation SE plans to switch to the General Standard for more efficient capital market communication and a sharper focus on its operating business
|
EQS-News: MAX Automation SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PRESS RELEASE
The planned switch to the General Standard is intended to reduce costs and administrative expenses, thereby freeing up resources that were previously tied up by the additional requirements of the Prime Standard. These resources can then be specifically channelled into the operational development of the Group and strategic growth initiatives in the future.
In this context, the Supervisory Board of MAX Automation SE will submit an application to the management of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange to revoke the admission of the company’s shares to the segment of the Regulated Market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard). The admission of the shares to the Regulated Market (General Standard) will nevertheless be retained.
Marcel Neustock
Susan Hoffmeister
MAX Automation SE, headquartered in Hamburg, is a medium-sized finance and investment company focused on the management and acquisition of investments in growth and high cash flow companies operating in niche markets. The products and solutions of the portfolio companies are used in various end industries and for numerous industrial applications, including automotive, electronics, recycling, raw materials processing, packaging, and medical technology. MAX Automation SE has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2015 (ISIN DE000A2DA588).
01.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MAX Automation SE
|Steinhöft 11
|20459 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+4940808058270
|Fax:
|+4940808058299
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@maxautomation.com
|Internet:
|www.maxautomation.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2DA588
|WKN:
|A2DA58
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2238118
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2238118 01.12.2025 CET/CEST
