Start in die smarte Geldanlage - 50 € geschenkt! Bei Eröffnung Code "FI67TH50ZN" eingeben. -W-

MAX Automation Aktie

MAX Automation für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2DA58 / ISIN: DE000A2DA588

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
01.12.2025 15:30:03

EQS-News: MAX Automation SE plans to switch to the General Standard for more efficient capital market communication and a sharper focus on its operating business

EQS-News: MAX Automation SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
MAX Automation SE plans to switch to the General Standard for more efficient capital market communication and a sharper focus on its operating business

01.12.2025 / 15:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

MAX Automation SE plans to switch to the General Standard for more efficient capital market communication and a sharper focus on its operating business
 

  • Reduction of administrative requirements and related costs
  • Focus on operational development and strategic growth initiatives
  • Continuation of quarterly capital market communications


Hamburg, 1 December 2025 MAX Automation SE (ISIN DE000A2DA588), a company listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, intends to transfer its listing within the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange from the Prime Standard to the General Standard. In making this move, the company intends to make its capital market presence more efficient while maintaining its high standards of transparency and continuity in capital market communications. MAX Automation SE will continue to voluntarily report on its business performance on a quarterly basis and with a view to its shareholder structure in German.

The planned switch to the General Standard is intended to reduce costs and administrative expenses, thereby freeing up resources that were previously tied up by the additional requirements of the Prime Standard. These resources can then be specifically channelled into the operational development of the Group and strategic growth initiatives in the future.

In this context, the Supervisory Board of MAX Automation SE will submit an application to the management of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange to revoke the admission of the company’s shares to the segment of the Regulated Market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard). The admission of the shares to the Regulated Market (General Standard) will nevertheless be retained.

“By making the planned change, we are striking a balance between operational efficiency and the demands of the stock exchange segment we are choosing. We are focusing more strongly on the operational development of our Group and at the same time ensuring reliable and continuous communication with the capital market,” explained Guido Mundt, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of MAX Automation SE.

CONTACT:

Marcel Neustock
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 – 40 – 8080 582 75
investor.relations@maxautomation.com
www.maxautomation.com

CONTACT FOR MEDIA REPRESENTATIVES:

Susan Hoffmeister
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Phone: +49 – 89 – 125 09 03 33
sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

ABOUT MAX AUTOMATION SE

MAX Automation SE, headquartered in Hamburg, is a medium-sized finance and investment company focused on the management and acquisition of investments in growth and high cash flow companies operating in niche markets. The products and solutions of the portfolio companies are used in various end industries and for numerous industrial applications, including automotive, electronics, recycling, raw materials processing, packaging, and medical technology. MAX Automation SE has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2015 (ISIN DE000A2DA588).

www.maxautomation.com


01.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: MAX Automation SE
Steinhöft 11
20459 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +4940808058270
Fax: +4940808058299
E-mail: investor.relations@maxautomation.com
Internet: www.maxautomation.com
ISIN: DE000A2DA588
WKN: A2DA58
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2238118

 
End of News EQS News Service

2238118  01.12.2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu MAX Automation SEmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu MAX Automation SEmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

MAX Automation SE 4,11 -5,52% MAX Automation SE

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

15:21 November 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
14:26 Die Top 20 der größten europäischen Banken
13:29 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im November 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
30.11.25 KW 48: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
30.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 48: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX etwas fester -- DAX deutlich schwächer -- US-Börsen mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich am Montag freundlich, während sich der deutsche Leitindex mit klaren Abschlägen zeigt. An den US-Börsen geht es abwärts. Die Märkte in Fernost bewegten sich am Montag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen