EQS-News: MAX Automation SE plans to switch to the General Standard for more efficient capital market communication and a sharper focus on its operating business

EQS-News: MAX Automation SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

MAX Automation SE plans to switch to the General Standard for more efficient capital market communication and a sharper focus on its operating business



01.12.2025 / 15:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE



MAX Automation SE plans to switch to the General Standard for more efficient capital market communication and a sharper focus on its operating business



Reduction of administrative requirements and related costs

Focus on operational development and strategic growth initiatives

Continuation of quarterly capital market communications



Hamburg, 1 December 2025 – MAX Automation SE (ISIN DE000A2DA588), a company listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, intends to transfer its listing within the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange from the Prime Standard to the General Standard. In making this move, the company intends to make its capital market presence more efficient while maintaining its high standards of transparency and continuity in capital market communications. MAX Automation SE will continue to voluntarily report on its business performance on a quarterly basis and with a view to its shareholder structure in German.

The planned switch to the General Standard is intended to reduce costs and administrative expenses, thereby freeing up resources that were previously tied up by the additional requirements of the Prime Standard. These resources can then be specifically channelled into the operational development of the Group and strategic growth initiatives in the future.

In this context, the Supervisory Board of MAX Automation SE will submit an application to the management of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange to revoke the admission of the company’s shares to the segment of the Regulated Market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard). The admission of the shares to the Regulated Market (General Standard) will nevertheless be retained.



“By making the planned change, we are striking a balance between operational efficiency and the demands of the stock exchange segment we are choosing. We are focusing more strongly on the operational development of our Group and at the same time ensuring reliable and continuous communication with the capital market,” explained Guido Mundt, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of MAX Automation SE.



CONTACT:

Marcel Neustock

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 – 40 – 8080 582 75

investor.relations@maxautomation.com

www.maxautomation.com



CONTACT FOR MEDIA REPRESENTATIVES:

Susan Hoffmeister

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Phone: +49 – 89 – 125 09 03 33

sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de



ABOUT MAX AUTOMATION SE

MAX Automation SE, headquartered in Hamburg, is a medium-sized finance and investment company focused on the management and acquisition of investments in growth and high cash flow companies operating in niche markets. The products and solutions of the portfolio companies are used in various end industries and for numerous industrial applications, including automotive, electronics, recycling, raw materials processing, packaging, and medical technology. MAX Automation SE has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2015 (ISIN DE000A2DA588).

www.maxautomation.com