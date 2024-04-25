EQS-Adhoc: MPC Capital AG realigns Management Board

EQS-Ad-hoc: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG / Key word(s): Personnel

MPC Capital AG realigns Management Board



25-Apr-2024 / 08:20 CET/CEST

MPC Capital AG realigns Management Board

Ulf Holländer hands over the position as Chief Executive Officer to Constantin Baack and moves to the Supervisory Board

Christian Schwenkenbecher moves up to the Management Board

Hamburg, 25 April 2024 - Constantin Baack will take over as Chief Executive Officer of MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG at the end of the Annual General Meeting on 13 June 2024. This was decided by the company's Supervisory Board at its meeting today.

Constantin Baack is with the MPC Group since 2008 and has been part of the Management Board of MPC Capital AG since 2015, initially as CFO and currently responsible for the Shipping division. He will now take over the role as Chief Executive Officer from Ulf Holländer with effect from the end of the Annual General Meeting on 13 June 2024. Ulf Holländer will join the company's Supervisory Board at the Annual General Meeting.

Christian Schwenkenbecher has also been appointed to the Management Board with effect from the end of the Annual General Meeting on 13 June 2024 and will join the Management Board team as Chief Client Officer. He joined MPC Capital in 2022 as Head of Institutional Sales & Products.

The Management Board of MPC Capital AG now consists of: Constantin Baack (Chief Executive Officer; Chairman), Dr. Philipp Lauenstein (Chief Financial Officer) and Christian Schwenkenbecher (Chief Client Officer).

Ulf Holländer will join the Supervisory Board with the approval of the Annual General Meeting on 13 June 2024.

