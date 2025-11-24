EQS-News: MPC Capital reports strong results for first nine months of 2025, forecast confirmed

EQS-News: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

Press release

MPC Capital reports strong results for first nine months of 2025, guidance confirmed

Recurring management fees up 5% year-on-year; transaction fees down slightly

Total revenue after nine months at EUR 32.3 million, on par with previous year

High co-investment income and improved cost base lead to strong increase in earnings per share to EUR 0.52 after nine months (+37% year-on-year)

Guidance for full year 2025 confirmed

Hamburg, 24 November 2025 – MPC Capital AG (Deutsche Börse, Scale, ISIN DE000A1TNWJ4), an internationally active investment and asset manager, today published its results for the first nine months of 2025.

Constantin Baack, CEO of MPC Capital AG: "The first nine months show robust business development. We have further increased our recurring revenues, benefited from the strong performance of our co-investment portfolio and improved our cost base as expected. This has led to a significant increase in earnings per share. With our integrated business model and high visibility in our platforms, we are confident about the full year and confirm our guidance. In addition, we have laid the foundation for further growth in the coming years, particularly in the maritime sector, with strong new business momentum."

Increased management fees and high co-investment income

Recurring management fees rose by 5% to EUR 26.5 million in the first nine months of 2025 (9M 2024: EUR 25.2 million). This growth was mainly due to the expansion of the maritime services business and was achieved despite a significantly weaker US Dollar – the key currency in the maritime sector – over the course of the year.

Transaction-related revenues from sales and purchases amounted to EUR 5.2 million, slightly below the previous year's figure (9M 2024: EUR 5.5 million). Together with lower other revenues, this led to total revenues of EUR 32.3 million, which was on par with the previous year (9M 2024: EUR 32.2 million). In the first nine months of 2025, recurring management fees accounted for around 82% of total revenues.

Income from co-investments amounted to EUR 17.0 million in the first nine months of 2025 (9M 2024: EUR 22.5 million). This is primarily attributable to the exceptional exit effects in the previous year.

Earnings per share significantly above previous year

After MPC Capital's cost base in the same period of the previous year was still influenced by one-off expenses in connection with the acquisition of ship manager Zeaborn, the cost structure developed positively as expected in the first nine months of 2025.

At EUR 19.7 million, earnings before taxes (EBT) for the first nine months were slightly below the prior-year figure (9M 2024: EUR 20.4 million) due to high exit proceeds in the prior year. However, due to lower minority interests and lower tax expenses, earnings per share were significantly higher than in the previous year, rising by 37% from EUR 0.38 in the previous year to EUR 0.52 in the first nine months of 2025.

Solid balance sheet structure with high equity ratio

The book value of MPC Capital's co-investment portfolio amounted to EUR 96 million as of 30 September 2025. At around EUR 138 million, the market value of the portfolio was approximately 43% higher.

Cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 29.5 million as of 30 September 2025 (31 December 2024: EUR 33.2 million), following the distribution of a dividend of EUR 9.5 million for the 2024 financial year. The equity ratio increased further to 85.7% (31 December 2024: 81.0%), underscoring the financial stability and strategic flexibility of MPC Capital.

High level of activity in the investment and project business

The positive momentum in the maritime investment and project business continued in the third quarter of 2025. On behalf of partners and investors, MPC Capital implemented further new construction projects for container ships with long-term charter agreements with leading liner operators. This brings the investment volume initiated in 2025 to around USD 1 billion, which will contribute significantly to the growth of assets under management after delivery of the ships.

In the Energy Infrastructure segment, MPC Capital focused on portfolio optimization in Latin America. Following the sale of PV plants in Jamaica and Colombia, two further transactions were agreed in Guatemala and El Salvador. MPC Capital will continue to act as asset manager for both projects. At the same time, the company is increasingly focusing its strategic efforts on Europe as a growth region.

Expansion of the service business

MPC Capital has further developed its integrated platform to provide services to the maritime industry. In technical management, MPC Capital further strengthened its service offering with the completion of the integration of Zeaborn and the acquisition of a strategic share in the performance manager BestShip. In commercial management, MPC Capital recorded strong chartering activity and successfully built up a forward charter backlog, benefiting in particular from the continued strength of the container shipping markets.

Guidance for 2025 confirmed

The Management Board confirms its guidance for the full year 2025:

Group revenue: between EUR 43.0 million and EUR 47.0 million

Consolidated EBT: between EUR 25.0 million and EUR 30.0 million

Despite ongoing geopolitical and economic uncertainties, MPC Capital sees good conditions for continuing its profitable growth path. With a strong base of recurring fees, a robust balance sheet, and a clear strategic focus, the company will further expand its platform in the maritime and energy infrastructure sectors and strengthen the foundation for sustainable growth in the coming years.

Analyst presentation at the Equity Forum



CEO Constantin Baack will present the results for the first nine months of 2025 today (24 November 2025) at 1:30 p.m. at the Eigenkapitalforum (EKF) in Frankfurt am Main. The company presentation will be recorded and made available on demand on the conference platform.

Group key figures 9M 2025

Consolidated income statement 9M 2025 9M 2024 +/- EUR‘000 EUR‘000 % Revenue 32,259 32,211 +0 of which management fees 26,516 25,155 +5 of which transaction fees 5,153 5,456 -6 of which other 590 1,600 -63 Other operating income 4,119 17,139 -76 Personnel expenses -17,342 -20,075 -14 Other operating expenses -12,253 -14,820 -17 Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) 2,536 8,231 -69 Financial result 17,150 12,151 +41 Earnings before taxes (EBT) 19,686 20,382 -3 Consolidated net income 18,499 17,295 +7 of which non-controlling interests -248 -4,010 -94 Earnings per share (€) 0.52 0.38 +37 Consolidated balance sheet 30 Sep 2025 31 Dec 2024 +/- EUR‘000 EUR‘000 % Total assets 162,337 161,387 +1 Fixed assets 91,779 91,350 +0 of which financial assets 83,848 84,073 -0 Current assets 69,821 69,661 +0 of which cash on hand and bank balances 29,524 33,218 -11 Equity 139,069 130,690 +6 Equity ratio 85.7% 81.0% +4.7pp

The figures for the first nine months of 2025 have not been audited and have not been subject to any audit review.

About MPC Capital (www.mpc-capital.de)

MPC Capital is a globally active investment and asset manager for infrastructure projects. MPC Capital initiates and manages investment solutions for institutional investors in the maritime and energy infrastructure sectors. MPC Capital is distinguished by its tailor-made investment structures, excellent project access, and integrated asset management expertise. With around 300 employees, the MPC Capital Group manages assets under management (AuM) of around EUR 5.3 billion. As a responsible company listed on the stock exchange since 2000, MPC Capital actively contributes to financing the investment required to achieve global climate targets.

