EQS-Adhoc: MPC Capital significantly raises full-year guidance for 2024

MPC Capital significantly raises full-year guidance for 2024



21-Aug-2024

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

MPC Capital significantly raises full-year guidance for 2024

Hamburg, August 21, 2024 – Investment and asset manager MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG ("MPC Capital", Deutsche Börse Scale, ISIN DE000A1TNWJ4) is raising its Group forecast for the full year 2024 against the backdrop of strong half-year results and increased earnings visibility.

For the 2024 financial year, the Management Board now expects consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) to be in a range between EUR 23 million and EUR 25 million. Previously, EBT was forecast to be slightly above the level of the 2023 financial year (EBT 2023: EUR 19.3 million). Group revenues are now expected to be around EUR 40 million. Previously, the Management Board had assumed consolidated revenues to be at least at the previous year's level (2023 revenues: EUR 37.9 million).

The first half of 2024, which was already strongly forecast, was even better than originally planned. After the first six months of the 2024 financial year, EBT of EUR 16.5 million was around 80% higher than in the same period of the previous year. This is due in particular to strong growth in the Maritime and Energy Infrastructure platforms as well as high earnings contributions from the co-investment portfolio.

Against the backdrop of a continued well-filled and tangible project pipeline as well as visible income from co-investments, revenues and earnings are also forecast to exceed original expectations for the second half of the year.

The 2024 half-year financial report will be published on August 22, 2024. A webcast on the 2024 Half-Year Financial Report will take place on Thursday, August 22, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. CEST. CEO Constantin Baack and CFO Dr. Philipp Lauenstein will explain the Group results for the first six months of 2024 and provide an update on the strategy. The webcast will be held in English.

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Future results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to various risk factors and uncertainties, such as changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties regarding litigation or investigations, and the availability of financing. MPC Capital AG assumes no responsibility to update the forward-looking statements contained in this release. Adjectives such as "strong" or "significant" describe changes in key figures that deviate at least 10% from their comparative ratio.

