22.05.2024 15:25:08

EQS-Adhoc: Nakiki SE: Andreas Wegerich appointed new Chief Executive Officer of Nakiki SE

EQS-Ad-hoc: NAKIKI SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Nakiki SE: Andreas Wegerich appointed new Chief Executive Officer of Nakiki SE

22-May-2024 / 15:25 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Supervisory Board of Nakiki SE appointed Mr Andreas Wegerich as a member of the Executive Board with effect from today. He will also become the new CEO.

Andreas Wegerich, born in 1970, grew up in a family of entrepreneurs in Würzburg, Germany, and started his career in several medium-sized companies. In the mid-1990s, he took over the management of a securities trading company for several years before becoming CEO of youmex AG and the securities institute youmex Invest AG in the early 2000s, a position he held for almost two decades.

Andreas Wegerich is known in the market as a specialist in high-yield bonds and equity issues. His most recent publicly known transaction was supporting and advising on the IPO of a security services provider.

NAKIKI SE, in future Legal Finance Holding SE
Johnsallee 30
20148 Hamburg
Germany
Telephone: +49 40 285 304 23-0
Internet: https://nakikifinance.com/
E-mail: info@nakikifinance.com
Commercial Register: AG Munich HRB 228000
WKN: WNDL30
ISIN: DE000WNDL300


End of Inside Information

22-May-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Nakiki SE
Johnsallee 30
20148 Hamburg
Germany
E-mail: info@nakikifinance.com
Internet: https://nakikifinance.com/
ISIN: DE000WNDL300, DE000WNDL318
WKN: WNDL30, WNDL31
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1908983

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1908983  22-May-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1908983&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NAKIKI SE Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung mehr Nachrichten