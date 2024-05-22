|
EQS-Adhoc: Nakiki SE: Andreas Wegerich appointed new Chief Executive Officer of Nakiki SE
EQS-Ad-hoc: NAKIKI SE / Key word(s): Personnel
The Supervisory Board of Nakiki SE appointed Mr Andreas Wegerich as a member of the Executive Board with effect from today. He will also become the new CEO.Andreas Wegerich, born in 1970, grew up in a family of entrepreneurs in Würzburg, Germany, and started his career in several medium-sized companies. In the mid-1990s, he took over the management of a securities trading company for several years before becoming CEO of youmex AG and the securities institute youmex Invest AG in the early 2000s, a position he held for almost two decades.
Andreas Wegerich is known in the market as a specialist in high-yield bonds and equity issues. His most recent publicly known transaction was supporting and advising on the IPO of a security services provider.
NAKIKI SE, in future Legal Finance Holding SE
Johnsallee 30
20148 Hamburg
Germany
Telephone: +49 40 285 304 23-0
Internet: https://nakikifinance.com/
E-mail: info@nakikifinance.com
Commercial Register: AG Munich HRB 228000
WKN: WNDL30
ISIN: DE000WNDL300
