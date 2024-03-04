|
04.03.2024 18:07:56
EQS-Adhoc: NAKIKI SE: Corporate actions completed
EQS-Ad-hoc: Nakiki SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
NAKIKI SE announces that the corporate actions announced in the ad hoc release of 22 January 2024 were entered into the commercial register by the registration court (Amtsgericht München) on 4 March 2024.The company now operates exclusively under the name NAKIKI SE (formerly: windeln.de SE).
It is planned to implement the capital increase announced on 22 January 2024 in the near future. This has not yet been possible as it has not yet been entered in the Commercial Register.
The transfer of shares from the existing shareholders to the new shareholders, as published in the German Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) on 9 January 2002, has not yet been completed.
NAKIKI SE
Johnsallee 30
20148 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: https://nakikifinance.com/
E-mail: info@nakikifinance.com
Commercial Register: AG Munich HRB 228000
WKN: WNDL30
ISIN: DE000WNDL300
End of Inside Information
04-March-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
1850989 04-March-2024 CET/CEST
