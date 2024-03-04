EQS-Adhoc: NAKIKI SE: Corporate actions completed

04.03.2024 18:07:56

NAKIKI SE announces that the corporate actions announced in the ad hoc release of 22 January 2024 were entered into the commercial register by the registration court (Amtsgericht München) on 4 March 2024.

The company now operates exclusively under the name NAKIKI SE (formerly: windeln.de SE).

It is planned to implement the capital increase announced on 22 January 2024 in the near future. This has not yet been possible as it has not yet been entered in the Commercial Register.

The transfer of shares from the existing shareholders to the new shareholders, as published in the German Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) on 9 January 2002, has not yet been completed.

