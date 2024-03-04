EQS-Adhoc: NAKIKI SE: Corporate actions completed

EQS-Ad-hoc: Nakiki SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

NAKIKI SE: Corporate actions completed



04-March-2024 / 18:07 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



NAKIKI SE announces that the corporate actions announced in the ad hoc release of 22 January 2024 were entered into the commercial register by the registration court (Amtsgericht München) on 4 March 2024. The company now operates exclusively under the name NAKIKI SE (formerly: windeln.de SE).



It is planned to implement the capital increase announced on 22 January 2024 in the near future. This has not yet been possible as it has not yet been entered in the Commercial Register.



The transfer of shares from the existing shareholders to the new shareholders, as published in the German Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) on 9 January 2002, has not yet been completed.



NAKIKI SE

Johnsallee 30

20148 Hamburg

Germany

Internet:

E-mail:

Commercial Register: AG Munich HRB 228000

WKN: WNDL30

End of Inside Information

