09.04.2024 20:39:09
EQS-Adhoc: Nakiki SE: Nakiki SE: Preliminary results 2023, with reference to divergent financial year 2023 and special situation
EQS-Ad-hoc: NAKIKI SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Nakiki SE today announces preliminary results for the financial year 2023. The financial year 2023 ran from 29 January 2023 to 31 December 2023 ("financial year 2023") due to the now completed insolvency proceedings.
A gross profit of EUR 3,331,232.93 was achieved in the 2023 financial year (preliminary). The net loss for the year 2023 was EUR 11,936,155.14 (preliminary).
The company was subject to insolvency proceedings during the 2023 financial year, which were concluded with a legally binding insolvency plan.
The preliminary figures for 2023 relate to the period during the insolvency proceedings.
The company has been debt-free since the end of the insolvency proceedings. There are currently no liabilities.
A date for the publication of the audited financial statements cannot yet be given. As already announced on 20 February, the company is still dependent on support and cooperation over which it has only limited influence.
NAKIKI SE, in future Legal Finance Holding SE
End of Inside Information
