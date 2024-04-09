09.04.2024 20:39:09

EQS-Adhoc: Nakiki SE: Nakiki SE: Preliminary results 2023, with reference to divergent financial year 2023 and special situation

EQS-Ad-hoc: NAKIKI SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Nakiki SE: Nakiki SE: Preliminary results 2023, with reference to divergent financial year 2023 and special situation

09-Apr-2024 / 20:39 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nakiki SE today announces preliminary results for the financial year 2023. The financial year 2023 ran from 29 January 2023 to 31 December 2023 ("financial year 2023") due to the now completed insolvency proceedings.

A gross profit of EUR 3,331,232.93 was achieved in the 2023 financial year (preliminary). The net loss for the year 2023 was EUR 11,936,155.14 (preliminary).

The company was subject to insolvency proceedings during the 2023 financial year, which were concluded with a legally binding insolvency plan.

The preliminary figures for 2023 relate to the period during the insolvency proceedings.

The company has been debt-free since the end of the insolvency proceedings. There are currently no liabilities.

A date for the publication of the audited financial statements cannot yet be given. As already announced on 20 February, the company is still dependent on support and cooperation over which it has only limited influence.

 

NAKIKI SE, in future Legal Finance Holding SE
Johnsallee 30
20148 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: https://nakikifinance.com/
E-mail: info@nakikifinance.com
Commercial Register: AG Munich HRB 228000
WKN: WNDL30
ISIN: DE000WNDL300
 



End of Inside Information

09-Apr-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Nakiki SE
Johnsallee 30
20148 Hamburg
Germany
E-mail: info@nakikifinance.com
Internet: https://nakikifinance.com/
ISIN: DE000WNDL300, DE000WNDL318
WKN: WNDL30, WNDL31
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1876883

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1876883  09-Apr-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1876883&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NAKIKI SE Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu NAKIKI SE Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

NAKIKI SE Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung 0,05 -16,67% NAKIKI SE Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor US-Verbraucherpreisen: ATX etwas leichter -- DAX verbucht Gewinne -- Asiatische Börsen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte etwas tiefer, während der deutsche Leitindex klar zulegt. Am Mittwoch zeigen sich die asiatischen Indizes mit gemischten Vorzeichen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen