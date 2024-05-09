|
09.05.2024 12:02:31
EQS-Adhoc: Nakiki SE: Review of a potential claim of approximately EUR 30 million
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: NAKIKI SE / Key word(s): Sales Result/Miscellaneous
Nakiki SE announces that a claim of approximately EUR 30 million arising from the supply of COVID masks during the corona pandemic is being examined as part of a litigation financing enquiry. The potential option volume, i.e. the amount to which the company (or the financing subsidiary) is entitled if the litigation financing agreement is concluded and the case is won, is up to EUR 15 million.The Federal Republic of Germany alone, represented by the Federal Ministry of Health, has been sued more than 100 times in connection with the supply of COVID masks, with a value in dispute of more than 1 billion euros. According to press reports, some of these cases have been settled with a partial payment.
NAKIKI SE, in future Legal Finance Holding SE
End of Inside Information
09-May-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nakiki SE
|Johnsallee 30
|20148 Hamburg
|Germany
|E-mail:
|info@nakikifinance.com
|Internet:
|https://nakikifinance.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000WNDL300, DE000WNDL318
|WKN:
|WNDL30, WNDL31
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1899769
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1899769 09-May-2024 CET/CEST
