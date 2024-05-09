EQS-Adhoc: Nakiki SE: Review of a potential claim of approximately EUR 30 million

EQS-Ad-hoc: NAKIKI SE / Key word(s): Sales Result/Miscellaneous

Nakiki SE announces that a claim of approximately EUR 30 million arising from the supply of COVID masks during the corona pandemic is being examined as part of a litigation financing enquiry. The potential option volume, i.e. the amount to which the company (or the financing subsidiary) is entitled if the litigation financing agreement is concluded and the case is won, is up to EUR 15 million. The Federal Republic of Germany alone, represented by the Federal Ministry of Health, has been sued more than 100 times in connection with the supply of COVID masks, with a value in dispute of more than 1 billion euros. According to press reports, some of these cases have been settled with a partial payment.



