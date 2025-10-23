EQS-Adhoc: Pentixapharm Holding AG: Pentixapharm Focuses Development on Advanced Clinical Programs and Strengthens Financial Position by Discontinuing Preclinical Activities

Pentixapharm Aktie
Berlin, Germany, October 23, 2025 – The Managing Board and Supervisory Board of Pentixapharm Holding AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: PTP, ISIN: DE000A40AEG0), an advanced clinical-stage biotech developing novel radiopharmaceuticals, today jointly resolved to significantly reduce early-stage research and development activities and concentrate resources on the company’s most advanced clinical programs.
This prioritization allows Pentixapharm to invest more effectively in its most value-generating development programs, including its Phase 3-ready CXCR4 flagship program aimed at improving the diagnosis of treatment-resistant hypertension. This decision represents a continuation of the clinical development strategy introduced in May 2025, which prioritizes high-value CXCR4-targeted programs.
The sharpened focus includes an adjustment of the organizational structure, accompanied by a targeted workforce reduction of approximately 50 % at Pentixapharm AG. Implementation is anticipated to be completed in the first half of 2026. The adjustments are expected to lower annual operating costs and extend the company’s cash runway through the first quarter of 2027.
About Pentixapharm
Pentixapharm is an advanced clinical-stage biotech expanding the boundaries of radiopharmaceuticals. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, the company develops precision diagnostics and therapeutics in oncology and cardiology to transform patient care. Its clinical pipeline is anchored by CXCR4-targeted PET-CT programs, including a Phase 3-ready candidate for the improved diagnosis of hypertensive patients with primary aldosteronism, which is intended to enable targeted treatment of the underlying causes of hypertension. CXCR4-based developments also include pioneering therapeutic programs in hematological cancers. Furthermore, Pentixapharm is advancing a next-generation antibody platform targeting CD24, an emerging immune-checkpoint marker over-expressed in multiple hard-to-treat cancers. Complemented by CXCR4 and CD24 intellectual property protection and a reliable isotope supply chain, Pentixapharm is poised to deliver meaningful patient benefit and sustainable growth in one of the fastest-growing areas of precision medicine.
