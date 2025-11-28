EQS-Adhoc: PLANOPTIK AG: Outlook for 2025 annual figures

EQS-Ad-hoc: PLANOPTIK AG / Key word(s): Forecast

PLANOPTIK AG: Outlook for 2025 annual figures



The PLANOPTIK Group is expected to close the 2025 financial year with sales revenues of between EUR 11 and 12 million, slightly below the previous year's level. In fiscal year 2024, PLANOPTIK generated consolidated sales revenues of EUR 11.9 million.



The prolonged period of poor macroeconomic conditions has so far prevented growth in consolidated sales compared to the previous year. Even new customer relationships have not yet been able to sufficiently compensate for the negative development in existing business.



As a result of low sales and high expenses for the planned expansion, structural simplification, and, above all, the switch to the regulated market and the conversion of accounting to IFRS, the Group currently expects a slightly negative result before taxes for the current 2025 fiscal year.

Contact:

Stefan Thoma

PLANOPTIK AG

Ueber der Bitz 3

D-56479 Elsoff



Phone: +49 (0)2664 5068 52

investor.relations@planoptik.com

About PLANOPTIK



PLANOPTIK AG sets global standards in the use of glass in microsystems technology and the semiconductor industry. Manufacturers from over 40 countries use microstructured components from PLANOPTIK in their products. For state-of-the-art sensors, for even smaller microelectronics, and for new possibilities in microfluidics for medical diagnostics and therapy.



More than 100 employees work together with our customers and partners to develop the latest products and ensure the precise manufacture of microcomponents for many years to come. The latest wafer-based production technologies enable fast and customized solutions for high production volumes.

