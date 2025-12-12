q.beyond Aktie
WKN: 513700 / ISIN: DE0005137004
|
12.12.2025 12:15:43
EQS-Adhoc: q.beyond plans to execute capital reduction as prerequisite for future share buybacks and dividends
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: q.beyond AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Dividend
Cologne, 12 December 2025. The Management and Supervisory Boards of Cologne-based IT service provider q.beyond today decided to convene an Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting on 30 January 2026. They will propose to this meeting that, following the advance retirement of two shares, the company’s share capital should in future be reduced to Euro 24,915,897.00 by executing an ordinary capital reduction pursuant to § 222 et seq. of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) by way of a reverse stock split at a ratio of five to one (5:1). The proposed capital reduction will eliminate the existing accumulated deficit under German commercial law. The surplus amount will be allocated to the free capital reserve. This will create the conditions needed for future share buybacks and dividends. In addition, the proposed capital measure will enable the listed share price to stabilise above Euro 1.00.
The invitation to the Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting on 30 January 2026, including the complete agenda and the corresponding draft resolutions proposed by the administration, will be published, most likely on 19 December 2025, in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) and at www.qbeyond.de/agm.
End of Inside Information
