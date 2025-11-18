EQS-Adhoc: Readcrest Capital AG: Proceeds from capital measures of approximately EUR 7.4 million

EQS-Ad-hoc: Readcrest Capital AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Corporate Action

Readcrest Capital AG: Proceeds from capital measures of approximately EUR 7.4 million



Readcrest Capital AG: Proceeds from capital measures of approximately EUR 7.4 million

Hamburg, November 18, 2025 – Readcrest Capital AG (“Company,” ISIN DE000A1E89S5; WKN A1E89S) announces that capital measures have generated total gross proceeds of approximately EUR 7.4 million. This comprises an amount of approximately EUR 2.4 million from the capital increase resolved by the Annual General Meeting on August 13, 2025, and an amount of EUR 5 million from a convertible bond placed with an institutional investor as part of the ongoing capital measures. The Company has thus achieved its financing target within the scope of these measures. As a result of the cash capital increase the number of shares in the Company is increased by 2,017,380 to 33,235,713. The capital reduction and capital increase against contributions in kind, which were also resolved at the Annual General Meeting on August 13, 2025, have already been registered.

The cash capital increase will be registered with the relevant commercial register in a timely manner. Initially, shares not admitted to trading on the stock exchange with the separate ISIN DE000A0LBF29 will be delivered to all subscribers. This is expected to take place in calendar week 49. Following the listing of the new shares from the cash capital increase and the already registered capital increase in kind, all shares of the company will then be listed under ISIN DE000A0LE3J1, to which the shares of the company will be transferred after the technical implementation of the capital reduction. The listing is currently planned for the second half of December.

