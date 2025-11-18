Readcrest Capital Aktie

WKN DE: A1E89S / ISIN: DE000A1E89S5

18.11.2025 12:19:24

EQS-Adhoc: Readcrest Capital AG: Proceeds from capital measures of approximately EUR 7.4 million

EQS-Ad-hoc: Readcrest Capital AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Corporate Action
Readcrest Capital AG: Proceeds from capital measures of approximately EUR 7.4 million

18-Nov-2025 / 12:19 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Readcrest Capital AG: Proceeds from capital measures of approximately EUR 7.4 million

Hamburg, November 18, 2025 – Readcrest Capital AG (“Company,” ISIN DE000A1E89S5; WKN A1E89S) announces that capital measures have generated total gross proceeds of approximately EUR 7.4 million. This comprises an amount of approximately EUR 2.4 million from the capital increase resolved by the Annual General Meeting on August 13, 2025, and an amount of EUR 5 million from a convertible bond placed with an institutional investor as part of the ongoing capital measures. The Company has thus achieved its financing target within the scope of these measures. As a result of the cash capital increase the number of shares in the Company is increased by 2,017,380 to 33,235,713. The capital reduction and capital increase against contributions in kind, which were also resolved at the Annual General Meeting on August 13, 2025, have already been registered.

The cash capital increase will be registered with the relevant commercial register in a timely manner. Initially, shares not admitted to trading on the stock exchange with the separate ISIN DE000A0LBF29 will be delivered to all subscribers. This is expected to take place in calendar week 49. Following the listing of the new shares from the cash capital increase and the already registered capital increase in kind, all shares of the company will then be listed under ISIN DE000A0LE3J1, to which the shares of the company will be transferred after the technical implementation of the capital reduction. The listing is currently planned for the second half of December.

Contact
Readcrest Capital AG
Rolf Elgeti, Dr. Marcus Kiefer – Management Board
Schopenstehl 22, D-20095 Hamburg
T.: +49 40 679 580-22
info@readcrest.com
www.readcrest.com

 

 



End of Inside Information

18-Nov-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Readcrest Capital AG
Schopenstehl 22
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 67958022
E-mail: info@readcrest.com
Internet: www.readcrest.com
ISIN: DE000A1E89S5
WKN: A1E89S
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 2231764

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2231764  18-Nov-2025 CET/CEST

