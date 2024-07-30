EQS-Adhoc: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Salzgitter Group adjusts its guidance for sales and earnings for the financial year 2024

|
Germany’s economic recovery is still slow to materialize. Infrastructure projects long planned are being delayed, a situation compounded by persistently very high energy costs for procurement and grid usage, along with relatively high imports. Uncertainty currently prevails about a trend reversal after the summer. Against the backdrop of these framework conditions and based on the half-year results and an updated outlook from the subsidiaries, the Executive Board deemed it necessary in its meeting today to adjust guidance for sales and earnings for the financial year 2024. We now anticipate the following for the Salzgitter Group:
Eventual one-off effects with an impact on earnings incurred by structural events through to the end of the year have not been taken into consideration.
