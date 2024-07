EQS-Adhoc: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Salzgitter Group delivers breakeven in its pre-tax result in the first half of 2024

EQS-Ad-hoc: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Salzgitter Group delivers breakeven in its pre-tax result in the first half of 2024



19-Jul-2024

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





According to the preliminary figures now available, the Salzgitter Group generated external sales of € 5.2 billion (H1 2023: € 5.8 billion), earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of € 233.6 million (H1 2023: € 429.3 million), and a pre-tax profit of € 11.5 million (H1 2023: € 211.0 million) in the first half of the financial year 2024. The result includes a contribution of € 70.6 million from the participating investment in Aurubis AG accounted for using the (IFRS) equity method (6M 2023: € –2.4 million). Aurubis adjusted its year-earlier figures in its own reporting (restatement). The impact of this restatement has been taken into account on a proportionate basis in the comparative figures of Salzgitter AG reported here.

Accordingly, the Salzgitter Group recorded € 2.6 billion (Q2 2023: € 2.9 billion), EBITDA of € 107.2 million (Q2 2023: € 139.3 million), and a pre-tax result of € –5.7 million (Q2 2023: € 27.3 million) in the second quarter of 2024.

Further details on the financial statements for the first half year of 2024 will be published on August 12, 2024, as scheduled.

Contact:

Markus HeidlerHead of Investor RelationsSalzgitter AGEisenhüttenstraße 9938239 SalzgitterPhone +49 5341 21-6105Fax +49 5341 21-2570E-Mail ir@salzgitter-ag.de