02.07.2024 10:47:16
EQS-Adhoc: SARTORIUS AG: After more than 20 years as CEO, Joachim Kreuzburg will not pursue another term in office
EQS-Ad-hoc: Sartorius AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 MAR
The long-standing CEO of Sartorius AG, Dr. Joachim Kreuzburg, has informed the company's Supervisory Board that, after more than 20 years as CEO, he will not be seeking another contract extension in order to pursue his personal long-term plans. He will fulfill his contract which runs until November 2025 and does not plan to take on an executive top role in another company. The Supervisory Board accepted this decision with great regret and thanked Kreuzburg for his outstanding strategic and operational achievements as well as the increase of the company value by around 180 times since he took office in 2003. A succession process is to be initiated shortly.
This notification according to Article 17 MAR contains statements about the future development of the Sartorius Group. The content of these statements cannot be guaranteed as they are based on assumptions and estimates that harbor certain risks and uncertainties. This is a translation of the original German-language announcement. The Sartorius Group shall not assume any liability for the correctness of this translation. The original German ad hoc announcement is the legally binding version. Furthermore, the Sartorius Group reserves the right not to be responsible for the topicality, correctness, completeness or quality of the information provided. Liability claims regarding damage caused by the use of any information provided, including any kind of information which is incomplete or incorrect, will therefore be rejected.
Göttingen, July 2, 2024
Contact
Petra Kirchhoff
Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
+49 (0)551.308.1686
petra.kirchhoff@sartorius.com
sartorius.com
End of Inside Information
02-Jul-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SARTORIUS AG
|Otto-Brenner-Straße 20
|37079 Göttingen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49.(0)551-308.0
|Fax:
|+49.(0)551-308.3289
|E-mail:
|info@sartorius.com
|Internet:
|www.sartorius.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007165607, DE0007165631
|WKN:
|716560 , 716563
|Indices:
|DAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1937931
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1937931 02-Jul-2024 CET/CEST
