EQS-Adhoc: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG: Adoption of the annual financial statements 2023 - Unqualified audit opinion

EQS-Ad-hoc: Singulus Technologies AG / Key word(s): Annual Report

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG: Adoption of the annual financial statements 2023 - Unqualified audit opinion



04-Apr-2024 / 10:06 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of inside information pursuant to

Article 17 MAR

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES - Adoption of the annual financial statements 2023 - Unqualified audit opinion



Kahl am Main, April 4, 2024 - The Supervisory Board of the SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG today approved the annual financial statements, the consolidated financial statements and the combined status report of the company for the business year 2023 and thus adopted the annual financial statements 2023 of the company.

The responsible auditor, Baker Tilly GmbH & Co. KG, Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Düsseldorf, had issued an unqualified audit opinion on the annual financial statements, the consolidated financial statements and the combined management report. The 2023 annual financial statements will be published on the company's website, https://www.singulus.com/financial-reports/, in the course of April 8, 2024.

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG, Hanauer Landstraße 103,

D-63796 Kahl/Main, WKN A2AA5H / ISIN DE000A2AA5H5

Contact:

Maren Schuster, Investor Relations, Tel.: + 49 (0) 160 9609 0279

Bernhard Krause, Unternehmenssprecher, Tel.: +49 (0) 172 833 2224