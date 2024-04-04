|
04.04.2024 10:06:26
EQS-Adhoc: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG: Adoption of the annual financial statements 2023 - Unqualified audit opinion
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Singulus Technologies AG / Key word(s): Annual Report
Publication of inside information pursuant to
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES - Adoption of the annual financial statements 2023 - Unqualified audit opinion
Kahl am Main, April 4, 2024 - The Supervisory Board of the SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG today approved the annual financial statements, the consolidated financial statements and the combined status report of the company for the business year 2023 and thus adopted the annual financial statements 2023 of the company.
The responsible auditor, Baker Tilly GmbH & Co. KG, Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Düsseldorf, had issued an unqualified audit opinion on the annual financial statements, the consolidated financial statements and the combined management report. The 2023 annual financial statements will be published on the company's website, https://www.singulus.com/financial-reports/, in the course of April 8, 2024.
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG, Hanauer Landstraße 103,
Contact:
Maren Schuster, Investor Relations, Tel.: + 49 (0) 160 9609 0279
Bernhard Krause, Unternehmenssprecher, Tel.: +49 (0) 172 833 2224
End of Inside Information
04-Apr-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
|Hanauer Landstrasse 103
|63796 Kahl am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)1709202924
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6188 440-110
|E-mail:
|bernhard.krause@singulus.de
|Internet:
|www.singulus.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1681X5, DE000A2AA5H5
|WKN:
|A1681X, A2AA5H
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1873263
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1873263 04-Apr-2024 CET/CEST
