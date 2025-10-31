EQS-Adhoc: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES reports preliminary financial figures for the first nine months of fiscal year 2025 and adjusts its forecast

EQS-Ad-hoc: Singulus Technologies AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES reports preliminary financial figures for the first nine months of fiscal year 2025 and adjusts its forecast



31-Oct-2025 / 20:15 CET/CEST

Kahl am Main, October 31, 2025 – SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES generated sales of € 44.3 million in the first nine months of 2025 (2024: € 61.0 million). Operating earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to minus € 2.5 million, down from the same period of the previous year (2024: € 1.9 million). Order intake of € 30.9 million was below the same period of the previous year (2024: € 70.8 million). At € 64.0 million, the order backlog as of September 30, 2025, was also below the prior year's level (2024: € 68.7 million).



Negotiations regarding the award of planned large orders remain constructive. However, the awards for these contracts are being delayed longer than expected, reducing the forecast for 2025 revenue to a range of € 65.0 million to € 80.0 million. Due to lower-than-planned revenue, the new EBIT range is between minus € 4.5 million and plus €0.5 million.



SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG

Hanauer Landstraße 103,

D-63796 Kahl/Main,

WKN A2AA5H / ISIN DE000A2AA5H5

Contact:

Maren Schuster, Investor Relations, Tel.: + 49 (0) 160 9609 0279

Bernhard Krause, Unternehmenssprecher, Tel.: +49 (0) 172 833 2224

