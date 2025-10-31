Singulus Technologies Aktie
WKN DE: A1681X / ISIN: DE000A1681X5
31.10.2025 20:15:43
EQS-Adhoc: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES reports preliminary financial figures for the first nine months of fiscal year 2025 and adjusts its forecast
EQS-Ad-hoc: Singulus Technologies AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES reports preliminary financial figures for the first nine months of fiscal year 2025 and adjusts its forecast
Kahl am Main, October 31, 2025 – SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES generated sales of € 44.3 million in the first nine months of 2025 (2024: € 61.0 million). Operating earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to minus € 2.5 million, down from the same period of the previous year (2024: € 1.9 million). Order intake of € 30.9 million was below the same period of the previous year (2024: € 70.8 million). At € 64.0 million, the order backlog as of September 30, 2025, was also below the prior year's level (2024: € 68.7 million).
Negotiations regarding the award of planned large orders remain constructive. However, the awards for these contracts are being delayed longer than expected, reducing the forecast for 2025 revenue to a range of € 65.0 million to € 80.0 million. Due to lower-than-planned revenue, the new EBIT range is between minus € 4.5 million and plus €0.5 million.
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
Hanauer Landstraße 103,
D-63796 Kahl/Main,
WKN A2AA5H / ISIN DE000A2AA5H5
Contact:
Maren Schuster, Investor Relations, Tel.: + 49 (0) 160 9609 0279
Bernhard Krause, Unternehmenssprecher, Tel.: +49 (0) 172 833 2224
End of Inside Information
31-Oct-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
|Hanauer Landstrasse 103
|63796 Kahl am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)1709202924
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6188 440-110
|E-mail:
|bernhard.krause@singulus.de
|Internet:
|www.singulus.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1681X5, DE000A2AA5H5
|WKN:
|A1681X, A2AA5H
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2222204
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2222204 31-Oct-2025 CET/CEST
