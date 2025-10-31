Singulus Technologies Aktie

Singulus Technologies für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1681X / ISIN: DE000A1681X5

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
31.10.2025 20:15:43

EQS-Adhoc: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES reports preliminary financial figures for the first nine months of fiscal year 2025 and adjusts its forecast

EQS-Ad-hoc: Singulus Technologies AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES reports preliminary financial figures for the first nine months of fiscal year 2025 and adjusts its forecast

31-Oct-2025 / 20:15 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES reports preliminary financial figures for the first nine months of fiscal year 2025 and adjusts its forecast

Kahl am Main, October 31, 2025 – SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES generated sales of € 44.3 million in the first nine months of 2025 (2024: € 61.0 million). Operating earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to minus € 2.5 million, down from the same period of the previous year (2024: € 1.9 million). Order intake of € 30.9 million was below the same period of the previous year (2024: € 70.8 million). At € 64.0 million, the order backlog as of September 30, 2025, was also below the prior year's level (2024: € 68.7 million).

Negotiations regarding the award of planned large orders remain constructive. However, the awards for these contracts are being delayed longer than expected, reducing the forecast for 2025 revenue to a range of € 65.0 million to € 80.0 million. Due to lower-than-planned revenue, the new EBIT range is between minus € 4.5 million and plus €0.5 million.

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
Hanauer Landstraße 103,
D-63796 Kahl/Main,
WKN A2AA5H / ISIN DE000A2AA5H5
Contact:
Maren Schuster, Investor Relations, Tel.: + 49 (0) 160 9609 0279
Bernhard Krause, Unternehmenssprecher, Tel.: +49 (0) 172 833 2224
 


End of Inside Information

31-Oct-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
Hanauer Landstrasse 103
63796 Kahl am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)1709202924
Fax: +49 (0)6188 440-110
E-mail: bernhard.krause@singulus.de
Internet: www.singulus.de
ISIN: DE000A1681X5, DE000A2AA5H5
WKN: A1681X, A2AA5H
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2222204

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2222204  31-Oct-2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Singulus Technologies AGmehr Nachrichten