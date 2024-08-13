|
13.08.2024 18:21:33
EQS-Adhoc: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG: Reorganization of financing - Publication of half-year report delayed
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Singulus Technologies AG / Key word(s): Financing/Half Year Report
Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES - Reorganization of financing - Publication of half-year report delayed
Kahl am Main, August 13, 2024 - The Executive Board of SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES is currently negotiating with Triumph Science and Technology Group Co. Ltd. based in Beijing ("Triumph") about the restructuring of the financing.
The background to this is Triumph's written commitment to provide the company with sufficient liquid funds to meet its financial obligations until the conclusion, repayment or successful settlement of certain currently existing financing components and contracts, but no later than the end of March 31, 2025.
The reorganization of the entire financing between SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES and Triumph has not yet been sufficiently clarified. Against this background, the company is postponing the publication of the half-year report 2024, which is scheduled for August 14, 2024, until final clarification with Triumph.
The successful conclusion of the talks with Triumph is expected by August 23, 2024.
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG, Hanauer Landstraße 103,
Contact:
Maren Schuster, Investor Relations, Tel.: + 49 (0) 160 9609 0279
Bernhard Krause, Unternehmenssprecher, Tel.: +49 (0) 172 833 2224
End of Inside Information
13-Aug-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
|Hanauer Landstrasse 103
|63796 Kahl am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)1709202924
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6188 440-110
|E-mail:
|bernhard.krause@singulus.de
|Internet:
|www.singulus.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1681X5, DE000A2AA5H5
|WKN:
|A1681X, A2AA5H
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1967307
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1967307 13-Aug-2024 CET/CEST
