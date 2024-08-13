EQS-Adhoc: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG: Reorganization of financing - Publication of half-year report delayed

EQS-Ad-hoc: Singulus Technologies AG / Key word(s): Financing/Half Year Report

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG: Reorganization of financing - Publication of half-year report delayed



13-Aug-2024 / 18:21 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES - Reorganization of financing - Publication of half-year report delayed

Kahl am Main, August 13, 2024 - The Executive Board of SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES is currently negotiating with Triumph Science and Technology Group Co. Ltd. based in Beijing ("Triumph") about the restructuring of the financing.

The background to this is Triumph's written commitment to provide the company with sufficient liquid funds to meet its financial obligations until the conclusion, repayment or successful settlement of certain currently existing financing components and contracts, but no later than the end of March 31, 2025.

The reorganization of the entire financing between SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES and Triumph has not yet been sufficiently clarified. Against this background, the company is postponing the publication of the half-year report 2024, which is scheduled for August 14, 2024, until final clarification with Triumph.

The successful conclusion of the talks with Triumph is expected by August 23, 2024.

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG, Hanauer Landstraße 103,

D-63796 Kahl/Main, WKN A2AA5H / ISIN DE000A2AA5H5

Contact:

Maren Schuster, Investor Relations, Tel.: + 49 (0) 160 9609 0279

Bernhard Krause, Unternehmenssprecher, Tel.: +49 (0) 172 833 2224