EQS-Adhoc: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG: Reorganization of financing - Publication of half-year report delayed

13-Aug-2024 / 18:21 CET/CEST
Kahl am Main, August 13, 2024 - The Executive Board of SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES is currently negotiating with Triumph Science and Technology Group Co. Ltd. based in Beijing ("Triumph") about the restructuring of the financing.

The background to this is Triumph's written commitment to provide the company with sufficient liquid funds to meet its financial obligations until the conclusion, repayment or successful settlement of certain currently existing financing components and contracts, but no later than the end of March 31, 2025.

The reorganization of the entire financing between SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES and Triumph has not yet been sufficiently clarified. Against this background, the company is postponing the publication of the half-year report 2024, which is scheduled for August 14, 2024, until final clarification with Triumph.

The successful conclusion of the talks with Triumph is expected by August 23, 2024.

