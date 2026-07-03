EQS-Adhoc: Sirma Group Holding JSC: Transactions in Own Shares under the Share Buyback Program

EQS-Ad-hoc: Sirma Group Holding / Key word(s): Capital measures / Share buybacks

Sirma Group Holding JSC: Transactions in Own Shares under the Share Buyback Program



03-Jul-2026 / 13:56 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Reporting of transactions pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation – “MAR”) in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (Share Buyback Regulation – “SBR”).

Transactions in own shares

Further to the announcement of 17 June 2026 regarding the execution of a share buyback programme, the Board of Directors of “Sirma Group Holding” JSC (BSE, FSE: SIRM; in the following “SIRM”) hereby discloses the transactions carried out under the buyback programme during the reporting period from 24 June 2026 to 2 July 2026, in aggregated and detailed form.

During the reporting period, a total of 16,287 ordinary registered shares of SIRM (ISIN BG1100032140) were acquired for an aggregate consideration of EUR 13,391.58 (excluding fees and commissions), at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 0.8222 per share. All transactions were executed by the independent investment intermediary Elana Trading AD on the regulated market of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange – Sofia AD (trading venue: XBUL).

All transactions were carried out in compliance with the price and volume conditions of Articles 3 and 4 SBR. No transaction was executed at a price higher than the higher of the price of the last independent trade and the highest current independent bid, nor outside the price range of EUR 0.43 to EUR 2.05 per share set out in the programme announcement.

1. Aggregated information per trading day

Trading day Aggregated

volume (shares) Volume-weighted

avg. price (EUR) Highest

price (EUR) Lowest

price (EUR) Aggregate value

(EUR) 24 Jun 2026 3,429 0.8300 0.830 0.830 2,846.07 25 Jun 2026 3,493 0.8240 0.824 0.824 2,878.23 29 Jun 2026 3,480 0.8280 0.828 0.828 2,881.44 30 Jun 2026 2,994 0.8260 0.826 0.826 2,473.04 2 Jul 2026 2,891 0.8000 0.800 0.800 2,312.80 Total 16,287 0.8222 0.830 0.800 13,391.58

Trading venue for all transactions: Bulgarian Stock Exchange – Sofia AD (MIC: XBUL). No transactions were executed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange during the reporting period.

2. Detailed information on individual transactions

Date Time Type Volume

(shares) Price

(EUR) Value

(EUR) 24.06.2026 10:52 Purchase 201 0.83 166.83 24.06.2026 11:43 Purchase 3,228 0.83 2,679.24 25.06.2026 12:34 Purchase 1,987 0.824 1,637.29 25.06.2026 12:36 Purchase 1,000 0.824 824.00 25.06.2026 15:10 Purchase 506 0.824 416.94 29.06.2026 10:53 Purchase 192 0.828 158.98 29.06.2026 10:53 Purchase 478 0.828 395.78 29.06.2026 10:53 Purchase 2,810 0.828 2,326.68 30.06.2026 14:09 Purchase 2,994 0.826 2,473.04 02.07.2026 13:06 Purchase 2,891 0.80 2,312.80 Total 16,287 13,391.58

All transactions are purchases of own shares (ISIN BG1100032140) executed on the regulated market of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange – Sofia AD (XBUL) through the independent investment intermediary Elana Trading AD. Prices are stated exclusive of fees and commissions.

3. Status of the buyback programme

Maximum number of shares authorised under the programme: 100,000. Shares acquired to date (cumulative): 27,412, representing 27.41% of the programme volume and approximately 0.046% of the company’s share capital. Remaining shares that may still be acquired under the programme: 72,588. The programme runs until 31 July 2026 at the latest and may be suspended, interrupted or resumed at any time in accordance with applicable legal requirements.

The buyback is based on the authorisation of the Annual General Meeting held on 08 April 2025. Information on the transactions is also published on the company’s website at https://investors.sirma.com/en.

Contact

Stanislav Tanushev

Investor Relations Director

Sirma Group Holding JSC

+359 2 976 83 10 · stanislav.tanushev@sirma.com

End of Announcement