WKN DE: A3DRAE / ISIN: DE000A3DRAE2

22.08.2025 12:45:34

EQS-Adhoc: SMT Scharf AG: Publication of half-year results and reduction of revenue and earnings forecast for 2025

EQS-Ad-hoc: SMT Scharf AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
SMT Scharf AG: Publication of half-year results and reduction of revenue and earnings forecast for 2025

22-Aug-2025 / 12:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SMT Scharf AG: Publication of half-year results and reduction of revenue and earnings forecast for 2025

Hamm, 22 August 2025 – SMT Scharf AG (WKN: A3DRAE; ISIN: DE000A3DRAE2) has today revised its revenue and earnings guidance for the 2025 financial year based on final figures for the first half of 2025 and the latest market developments. Accordingly, the Managing Board now expects consolidated revenue for 2025 to be in a range of EUR 100 million to EUR 120 million and operating earnings (EBIT) of between EUR 0.5 million to EUR 2.5 million. Previously, the Managing Board had expected consolidated revenue of between EUR 110 million and EUR 130 million and operating earnings (EBIT) in the range of EUR 5.5 million to EUR 7.5 million.

The main reason for this is that demand in the coal mining markets, which are particularly relevant for SMT Scharf, is being weighed down by the high level of uncertainty resulting from ongoing trade disputes and multiple geopolitical conflicts. A sustained deterioration in market sentiment is to be expected, causing planned order intake for 2025 to be postponed to 2026.

In the first six months of 2025, the SMT Scharf Group generated revenue of EUR 50.1 million, compared with EUR 28.4 million in the same period of the previous year. Operating earnings (EBIT) reached EUR 2.9 million in the first half of 2025, compared with EUR -0.8 million in the same period of the previous year. The increase in revenue and earnings compared with the same period of the previous year is mainly attributable to the successful progress of order processing in the tunnel logistics segment and the full consolidation of the joint venture Shandong Xinsha Monorail Co., Ltd.
Contact

Investor Relations
cometis AG
Thorben Burbach
Tel.: +49(0)611 - 205855-23
Fax: +49(0)611 - 205855-66
Email: burbach@cometis.de

 

-End of the ad hoc announcement-



End of Inside Information

22-Aug-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SMT Scharf AG
Römerstrasse 104
59075 Hamm
Germany
Phone: +49 2381 960-01
Fax: +49 2381 960-311
E-mail: info@smtscharf.com
Internet: www.smtscharf.com
ISIN: DE000A3DRAE2
WKN: A3DRAE
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2187660

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2187660  22-Aug-2025 CET/CEST

