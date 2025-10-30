EQS-News: SMT Scharf AG remains on track in third quarter of 2025 

EQS-News: SMT Scharf AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

SMT Scharf AG remains on track in third quarter of 2025



30.10.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SMT Scharf AG remains on track in third quarter of 2025

Consolidated revenue climbs to EUR 70.9 million in 9M/2025, EBIT to EUR 2.4 million

Full consolidation of joint venture partner Xinsha and growth in the Tunnel Logistics segment providing positive impetus

Outlook for 2025 confirmed: consolidated revenue expected between EUR 100 million and EUR 120 million with operating earnings (EBIT) to be recorded in a range from EUR 0.5 million to EUR 2.5 million

Hamm, 30 October 2025 – SMT Scharf AG (WKN A3DRAE; ISIN DE000A3DRAE2), one of the world’s leading suppliers of bespoke transport solutions and logistics systems for underground mining, has achieved consolidated revenue of EUR 70.9 million (9M/2024: EUR 47.9 million) in the first nine months of the 2025 financial year. The significant year-on-year revenue growth of 48.0% results essentially from the full consolidation of joint venture partner Shandong Xinsha Monorail Co., Ltd. (“Xinsha”) and the more extensive order processing in the Tunnel Logistics segment in 2025. In the third quarter of 2025, the SMT Scharf Group posted revenue of EUR 20.8 million (Q3/2024: EUR 19.5 million). Overall, SMT Scharf AG continued to face difficult conditions in the market for mining equipment in the first nine months of the current 2025 financial year and generally very subdued investment propensity.

As in the third quarter of the previous year, operating earnings (EBIT) stood at EUR -0.5 million. With respect to the first nine months of 2025, SMT Scharf improved earnings to EUR 2.4 million (9M/2024: EUR -1.3 million). This rise in the reporting period is also mainly due to the full consolidation of Xinsha as well as higher revenues and growth in the Tunnel Logistics segment.

“In the third quarter of 2025, we faced persistently difficult market conditions, marked by overcapacity in the commodities sector and modest investment propensity on the part of mine operators. Nevertheless, we are convinced that our strategic alignment holds the key to maintaining our success over the long term,” states Longjiao Wang, CEO of SMT Scharf AG.

Viewed by region, China was SMT Scharf’s most important market with revenue of EUR 34.1 million (9M/2024: EUR 14.0 million) and a 48.1 % share of total revenue. In the Polish market, SMT Scharf’s revenue increased year on year by 11.2 % to EUR 9.9 million (9M/2024: EUR 8.9 million). Revenue in Russia suffered a significant 44.9% drop from EUR 8.9 million in the prior year period to EUR 4.9 million against the background of the ongoing sanctions. Furthermore, the Africa region contributed EUR 5.7 million (9M/ 2024: EUR 5.9 million) to consolidated sales revenues, the Americas EUR 0.8 million (9M/ 2024: EUR 1.1 million) Germany EUR 3.5 million (9M/ 2024: EUR 2.2 million) and other markets EUR 12.0 million (9M/2024: EUR 6.9 million).

Revenue in new equipment business amounted to EUR 32.2 million in the first nine months of 2025, thereby surpassing the figure for the previous year by a significant margin (9M/2024: EUR 21.1 million). Revenues from Service and Spare parts also rose sharply. Revenues in the service business climbed to EUR 9.1 million (9M/2024: EUR 5.7 million) while Spare parts achieved a figure of EUR 29.5 million (9M/ 2024: EUR 21.0 million).

Viewed by segment, SMT Scharf generated by far its greatest contribution to revenue in the reporting period in the Coal Mining segment where revenues rose to EUR 51.3 million (9M/2024: EUR 34.9 million). In the Tunnel Logistics segment, SMT Scharf succeeded in boosting revenue significantly to EUR 11.6 million (9M/2024: EUR 4.4 million). The main driver of this growth was a major project in the Middle East, as a result of which revenue more than doubled by comparison with the previous year. In the Mineral Mining segment, revenue declined slightly, falling from EUR 7.0 million in the prior year period to EUR 6.5 million. The “Other Industries” segment recorded revenue of EUR 1.5 million (9M/2024: EUR 1.7 million).

In view of the very subdued willingness to invest in the market for mining equipment, the order intake in the first nine months of 2025 of EUR 61.7 million fell short of the prior year figure (9M/2024: EUR 73.6 million), which was marked in particular by high orders in the Tunnel Logistics segment. As of the reporting date of 30 September 2025, the order book stood at EUR 21.7 million.

Longjiao Wang, CEO of SMT Scharf AG, commented as follows: “We are systematically concentrating our activities on innovative, sustainable solutions for the mining industry of the future. One particular focus is on the development of carbon-free transport systems. For example, we have developed a battery-driven overhead monorail system for firedamp-prone pits for Poland and further markets with the aim of fast-tracking certification for the European market besides China, thereby raising the bar for new technological standards in the mining industry.”

Based on the growth of the business in the first nine months of 2025, the Managing Board is confirming its outlook for the 2025 financial year. According to this forecast, the company expects consolidated revenue to come in between EUR 100 million and EUR 120 million with operating earnings (EBIT) in a range from EUR 0.5 million to EUR 2.5 million.

The full report for the third quarter of 2025 will be published today in the course of the day at www.smtscharf.com in the Investor Relations section.

Company profile

The SMT Scharf Group develops, manufactures and services transportation equipment for underground mining as well as for tunnel construction. The main products include captivated railway systems that are deployed worldwide primarily in hard coal mines as well as in mines for gold, platinum and other metals. They are needed to transport material and personnel with payloads of up to 48 tonnes and on routes with gradients of up to 35 degrees. In addition, SMT Scharf supplies the mining sector with chairlifts. Since 2018, SMT Scharf’s diverse portfolio has also included rubber-tyred diesel and electric vehicles for mining and tunnelling, including loaders, scissor lifts and underground trucks. As part of the further diversification of the business, the product range has been successfully expanded since 2019 to include electronic components and control systems for mining and other industries. Overall, the SMT Scharf Group operates its own subsidiaries in seven countries and has agents around the world. Further information about the SMT Scharf Group can be found online at www.smtscharf.com.

Contact

Investor Relations

cometis AG

Thorben Burbach

Tel: +49(0)611 - 205855-23

Fax: +49(0)611 - 205855-66

Email: burbach@cometis.de