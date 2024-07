EQS-Adhoc: TAKKT AG: CEO Maria Zesch hands over leadership of TAKKT AG - Andreas Weishaar takes over ad interim

EQS-Ad-hoc: TAKKT AG / Key word(s): Personnel

CEO Maria Zesch hands over leadership of TAKKT AG - Andreas Weishaar takes over ad interim

Stuttgart, Germany, July 1, 2024: The Supervisory Board of TAKKT AG and CEO Maria Zesch today agreed by mutual consent that Maria Zesch will step down from the Management Board of TAKKT AG effective July 31, 2024. Andreas Weishaar will take over as interim CEO with effect from August 1, 2024.



The Supervisory Board of TAKKT AG has started the process for a long-term replacement and will decide and report on this in due course.

Contact:

Benjamin Bühler

Head of Investor Relations

Presselstr. 12

70191 Stuttgart

+49 711 3465 8223



