EQS-Adhoc: Termination of negotiations on the sale of the stake in GreenCluster GmbH and a shareholder loan

EQS-Ad-hoc: Voltabox AG / Key word(s): Disposal

Termination of negotiations on the sale of the stake in GreenCluster GmbH and a shareholder loan



27-Jun-2024 / 10:52 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Termination of negotiations on the sale of the stake in GreenCluster GmbH and a shareholder loan

Paderborn, June 27, 2024 – Voltabox AG ("Company") today terminated contract negotiations with a potential buyer on the sale of the 80% stake in GreenCluster GmbH held by the Company and the shareholder loans granted. Despite the fact that negotiations have already been well advanced, no agreement could be reached on the sale in this case.

About Voltabox AG

Voltabox AG (ISIN DE000A2E4LE9), which is listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is a technology driven provider for e-mobility solutions in industrial applications. Its core business lies in intrinsically safe, highly developed high-performance lithium-ion battery systems that are modular and in serial production. The battery systems are primarily used in agricultural and construction machinery as well as in electric and hybrid-electric buses for public transportation. In addition, Voltabox is active in the field of infrastructural energy production and corresponding utilization models through its subsidiary GreenCluster GmbH. For more information, visit www.voltabox.ag.

Contact

Voltabox AG

Patrick Zabel (CEO)

Technologiepark 32

33100 Paderborn

Email: investor@voltabox.ag