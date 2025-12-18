EQS-Adhoc: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: Conversion of the EUR 17 million bond issued in 2023/2024 into a hybrid bond

EQS-Ad-hoc: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG / Key word(s): Bond/Miscellaneous

The Grounds Real Estate Development AG (“The Grounds” / ISIN: DE000A40KXL9) has agreed with a fund vehicle managed by H.I.G. Capital (“Investor”) to convert the EUR 17 million bond issued by the Investor in 2023/2024 into a hybrid bond. This will result in the bond being reported as equity in the IFRS consolidated financial statements. Specifically, the term of the bond has been changed to perpetual and repayment will only take place at the initiative of the company. The collateral will be eliminated and the bond will be subordinated.



