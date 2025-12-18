The Grounds Real Estate Development Aktie

18.12.2025 20:09:23

EQS-Adhoc: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: Conversion of the EUR 17 million bond issued in 2023/2024 into a hybrid bond

EQS-Ad-hoc: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG / Key word(s): Bond/Miscellaneous
The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: Conversion of the EUR 17 million bond issued in 2023/2024 into a hybrid bond

18-Dec-2025 / 20:09 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Grounds Real Estate Development AG (“The Grounds” / ISIN: DE000A40KXL9) has agreed with a fund vehicle managed by H.I.G. Capital (“Investor”) to convert the EUR 17 million bond issued by the Investor in 2023/2024 into a hybrid bond. This will result in the bond being reported as equity in the IFRS consolidated financial statements. Specifically, the term of the bond has been changed to perpetual and repayment will only take place at the initiative of the company. The collateral will be eliminated and the bond will be subordinated.

 

Company contact:
The Grounds Real Estate Development AG
Jacopo Mingazzini (CEO), Andrew Wallis (CFO)
Zimmerstr. 16, 10969 Berlin
T. +49 (0) 30 2021 6866
F. +49 (0) 30 2021 6849
E-Mail: info@tgd.ag
Web: www.thegroundsag.com


End of Inside Information

18-Dec-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG
Zimmerstraße 16
10969 Berlin
Germany
Phone: 030 2021 6866
Fax: 030 2021 6489
E-mail: info@tgd.ag
Internet: www.thegroundsag.com
ISIN: DE000A40KXL9, DE000A3H3FH2,
WKN: A40KXL, A3H3FH, A40KXL
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2248734

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2248734  18-Dec-2025 CET/CEST

