EQS-Adhoc: Uniper SE: Uniper successfully closes the 2023 financial year with an Adjusted EBIT of over EUR 6.3 billion and records a likely payment obligation

15-Feb-2024 / 11:12 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Uniper SE: Uniper successfully closes the 2023 financial year with an Adjusted EBIT of over EUR 6.3 billion and records a likely payment obligation towards the Federal Republic of Germany in connection with the granted state aid

Based on preliminary figures, Uniper expects an Adjusted EBIT of over EUR 6.3 billion for the financial year 2023 which is within the forecast of EUR 6 to 7 billion. The Adjusted Net Income amounts to over EUR 4.4 billion and is also within the forecast of EUR 4 to 5 billion.

In the financial year 2023, Uniper benefited from a favourable market environment, particularly from hedging transactions in the area of electricity generation from coal and gas-fired power plants and in the gas midstream business. In addition, successful forward transactions to hedge outstanding gas supply obligations resulting from the curtailment of Russian gas supplies had a positive impact on earnings. This positive one-off effect accumulated to around EUR 2.3 billion in the 2023 financial year and made a significant contribution to the exceptional annual result for the past financial year.

Uniper will recognise a provision of approx. EUR 2.3 billion in the consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2023 for a likely payment obligation towards the Federal Republic of Germany in connection with the state aid granted in 2022. This payment obligation, with the final amount still dependent on the annual result for 2024, will fall due at the beginning of 2025 and should be paid from existing liquid funds. The recognition of this provision will have a full impact on the annual result of Uniper.

In December 2022, the European Commission approved state aid to Uniper subject to certain conditions. The Federal Republic of Germany then provided state aid to Uniper in the financial year 2022 in the amount of approx. EUR 13.5 billion. In accordance with the EU state aid decision dated 20 December 2022, in conjunction with the framework agreement concluded between the Federal Republic of Germany and Uniper on 19 December 2022, Uniper is obliged, among other commitments, to pay any potential overcompensation from the state aid to the Federal Republic of Germany.

The definitions of the key performance indicators used are explained in the Uniper SE Annual Report 2022.

All published figures and statements are preliminary and unaudited. As announced, the detailed results for the financial year 2023 will be published on 28 February 2024.

Contact:Person making the notification:Marc MerrillGeneral Counsel and Chief Compliance OfficerLegal & ComplianceUniper SEHolzstraße 640221 DüsseldorfContact for investors and analysts:Sebastian VeitSenior Vice PresidentInvestor RelationsUniper SEHolzstraße 640221 DüsseldorfPhone +49 151 55049337Email ir@uniper.energyMedia contact:Georg OppermannSenior Vice PresidentExternal Communication & Sustainability CommunicationUniper SEHolzstraße 640221 DüsseldorfPhone +49 178 4394847Email press@uniper.energy