|
15.02.2024 11:12:16
EQS-Adhoc: Uniper SE: Uniper successfully closes the 2023 financial year with an Adjusted EBIT of over EUR 6.3 billion and records a likely payment obligation
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Uniper SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Uniper SE: Uniper successfully closes the 2023 financial year with an Adjusted EBIT of over EUR 6.3 billion and records a likely payment obligation towards the Federal Republic of Germany in connection with the granted state aid
Based on preliminary figures, Uniper expects an Adjusted EBIT of over EUR 6.3 billion for the financial year 2023 which is within the forecast of EUR 6 to 7 billion. The Adjusted Net Income amounts to over EUR 4.4 billion and is also within the forecast of EUR 4 to 5 billion.
In the financial year 2023, Uniper benefited from a favourable market environment, particularly from hedging transactions in the area of electricity generation from coal and gas-fired power plants and in the gas midstream business. In addition, successful forward transactions to hedge outstanding gas supply obligations resulting from the curtailment of Russian gas supplies had a positive impact on earnings. This positive one-off effect accumulated to around EUR 2.3 billion in the 2023 financial year and made a significant contribution to the exceptional annual result for the past financial year.
Uniper will recognise a provision of approx. EUR 2.3 billion in the consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2023 for a likely payment obligation towards the Federal Republic of Germany in connection with the state aid granted in 2022. This payment obligation, with the final amount still dependent on the annual result for 2024, will fall due at the beginning of 2025 and should be paid from existing liquid funds. The recognition of this provision will have a full impact on the annual result of Uniper.
In December 2022, the European Commission approved state aid to Uniper subject to certain conditions. The Federal Republic of Germany then provided state aid to Uniper in the financial year 2022 in the amount of approx. EUR 13.5 billion. In accordance with the EU state aid decision dated 20 December 2022, in conjunction with the framework agreement concluded between the Federal Republic of Germany and Uniper on 19 December 2022, Uniper is obliged, among other commitments, to pay any potential overcompensation from the state aid to the Federal Republic of Germany.
The definitions of the key performance indicators used are explained in the Uniper SE Annual Report 2022.
All published figures and statements are preliminary and unaudited. As announced, the detailed results for the financial year 2023 will be published on 28 February 2024.
Contact:
Person making the notification:
Marc Merrill
General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer
Legal & Compliance
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Contact for investors and analysts:
Sebastian Veit
Senior Vice President
Investor Relations
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Phone +49 151 55049337
Email ir@uniper.energy
Media contact:
Georg Oppermann
Senior Vice President
External Communication & Sustainability Communication
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Phone +49 178 4394847
Email press@uniper.energy
End of Inside Information
15-Feb-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Uniper SE
|Holzstraße 6
|40221 Dusseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 211 73275 0
|Fax:
|+49 211 4579 2022
|E-mail:
|info@uniper.energy
|Internet:
|www.uniper.energy
|ISIN:
|DE000UNSE026, DE000UNSE1N3
|WKN:
|UNSE02 , UNSE1V
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1838213
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1838213 15-Feb-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Unipermehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Unipermehr Analysen
|25.10.23
|Uniper Sell
|UBS AG
|27.07.23
|Uniper Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.07.23
|Uniper Sell
|UBS AG
|19.01.23
|Uniper Sell
|UBS AG
|16.12.22
|Uniper Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.10.23
|Uniper Sell
|UBS AG
|27.07.23
|Uniper Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.07.23
|Uniper Sell
|UBS AG
|19.01.23
|Uniper Sell
|UBS AG
|16.12.22
|Uniper Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.07.22
|Uniper Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.07.22
|Uniper Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.07.22
|Uniper Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.07.22
|Uniper Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.06.22
|Uniper Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.10.23
|Uniper Sell
|UBS AG
|26.07.23
|Uniper Sell
|UBS AG
|19.01.23
|Uniper Sell
|UBS AG
|16.12.22
|Uniper Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.11.22
|Uniper Sell
|UBS AG
|27.07.23
|Uniper Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.09.22
|Uniper Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.08.22
|Uniper Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.08.22
|Uniper Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.08.22
|Uniper Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Uniper
|55,80
|-5,04%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht freundlich ins Wochenende -- DAX nach neuem Rekord schlussendlich fester -- US-Börsen stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt stand am Freitag klar im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex verzeichnete ebenfalls Gewinne. An der Wall Street sind am letzten Tag der Handelswoche keine großen Ausschläge zu sehen. In Fernost griffen die Anleger vor dem Wochenende zu.