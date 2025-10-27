Uniper Aktie

27.10.2025 08:00:03

EQS-AFR: Uniper SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Uniper SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Uniper SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

27.10.2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Uniper SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 06, 2025
Address: https://www.uniper.energy/de/investoren/finanzberichte-und-praesentationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 06, 2025
Address: https://www.uniper.energy/investors/reports-and-presentations

27.10.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Dusseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.uniper.energy

 
End of News EQS News Service

2216080  27.10.2025 CET/CEST

