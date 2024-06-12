12.06.2024 08:44:49

EQS-Adhoc: Uniper SE: Uniper terminates Russian gas supply contracts

Uniper SE: Uniper terminates Russian gas supply contracts

Uniper decided today to terminate its Russian gas supply contracts and thus legally ended the long-term gas supply relationship with the Russian state-owned company Gazprom Export. The decision was made possible after an arbitration tribunal on June 7 awarded Uniper the right to terminate the contracts. Although only limited gas had been delivered since June 2022, and no gas at all since the end of August 2022, the long-term gas supply contracts between the two companies were still legally in force.

Further, the arbitration court awarded Uniper damages in the amount of more than €13 billion for the losses related to the gas volumes not supplied by Gazprom Export since mid-2022. Any amounts recovered would flow to the German federal government.


Contact:
Person making the notification:
Marc Merrill
General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer
Legal & Compliance
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf

Contact for investors and analysts:
Sebastian Veit
Senior Vice President
Investor Relations
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Phone +49 151 55049337
Email ir@uniper.energy

Media contact:
Georg Oppermann
Senior Vice President
External Communication & Sustainability Communication
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Phone +49 178 4394847
Email press@uniper.energy

 


