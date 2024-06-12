EQS-Adhoc: Uniper SE: Uniper terminates Russian gas supply contracts

EQS-Ad-hoc: Uniper SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Uniper SE: Uniper terminates Russian gas supply contracts



12-Jun-2024

Uniper decided today to terminate its Russian gas supply contracts and thus legally ended the long-term gas supply relationship with the Russian state-owned company Gazprom Export. The decision was made possible after an arbitration tribunal on June 7 awarded Uniper the right to terminate the contracts. Although only limited gas had been delivered since June 2022, and no gas at all since the end of August 2022, the long-term gas supply contracts between the two companies were still legally in force.

Further, the arbitration court awarded Uniper damages in the amount of more than €13 billion for the losses related to the gas volumes not supplied by Gazprom Export since mid-2022. Any amounts recovered would flow to the German federal government.

