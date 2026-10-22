EQS-Adhoc: Voltatron AG Secures Group Financing Totaling €14 Million

EQS-Ad-hoc: Voltatron AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Significant loan agreement

Voltatron AG Secures Group Financing Totaling €14 Million



22-Oct-2026 / 18:02 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Voltatron AG Secures Group Financing Totaling €14 Million

Fürth, Germany, 22 October 2026 – Voltatron AG (ISIN: DE000A2E4LE9) has secured a financing package totaling €14 million. The committed financing is designed to fund the Group’s operations and targeted investments.

At the core of the financing structure is a club deal with Commerzbank AG and Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (LBBW). It comprises revolving working capital facilities totaling €10.0 million with a three-year term and investment loans totaling €4.0 million with a five-year term. The working capital facilities bear interest at a variable rate based on the three-month EURIBOR plus a margin. The investment loans bear fixed interest rates in line with market conditions.

Voltatron is also in advanced discussions to add further instruments to its financing mix. These could increase the total financing volume to more than €20 million.

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About Voltatron AG

Voltatron AG (ISIN DE000A2E4LE9), listed on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of Deutsche Börse AG in Frankfurt am Main, is a provider of innovative technology solutions for industrial lithium-ion battery systems and energy storage solutions, as well as advanced electronic components. Through its specialized subsidiaries, the Group develops, sources, manufactures, integrates and markets complex electronic components, assemblies, devices and systems for industrial applications. In addition to battery and energy storage solutions, its core application areas include industrial electronics, automation and IoT, measurement and control technology, event and audio technology, household appliances, medical technology, as well as industrial e-mobility and rail.

Further information is available at www.voltatron.com.

Media & Capital Markets Contact

Voltatron AG

Stefan Westemeyer

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 160 951 287 54

Email: ir@voltatron.com