EQS-Adhoc: WashTec AG: Michael Drolshagen becomes new CEO

The Supervisory Board of WashTec AG today appointed Mr. Michael Drolshagen as new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective May 1, 2024. He succeeds Dr. Ralf Koeppe, whose membership of the Management Board was terminated by mutual agreement on February 29, 2024.

