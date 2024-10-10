Einfach Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
EQS-Adhoc: Zalando SE: Zalando SE increases outlook for the financial year 2024 after strong Q3 2024

EQS-Ad-hoc: Zalando SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Change in Forecast
Zalando SE: Zalando SE increases outlook for the financial year 2024 after strong Q3 2024

10-Oct-2024 / 17:44 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 10 October 2024 // Zalando SE upgrades its full-year financial outlook as its ecosystem strategy around quality, lifestyle expansion, inspiration and opening up its B2B capabilities enabled the company to benefit from increasing consumer demand in the third quarter amid an industry-wide strong start to the fall/winter season.

For the financial year 2024, the company now expects gross merchandise volume (GMV) to grow between 3% and 5% to 15.1–15.4 billion euros and revenues to grow between 2% and 5% to 10.3–10.7 billion euros. Adjusted EBIT is now expected to come in between 440 and 480 million euros. The company plans capital expenditure (capex) of around 200 million euros.

The company had previously confirmed its outlook for the 2024 financial year on 6 August 2024. Previously, the company expected growth in gross merchandise volume (GMV) and revenue of between 0% and 5% compared to the previous year, adjusted EBIT of between 380 million euros and 450 million euros and capital expenditure (capex) of 250 to 350 million euros.

According to preliminary figures, third quarter gross merchandise volume (GMV) rose by 7.8% from a year earlier to 3.5 billion euros, revenue grew by 5.0% from a year earlier to 2.4 billion euros while adjusted EBIT rose from 23 million in the year-ago period to 93 million euros (average of the company-compiled analyst consensus as of 8 October 2024: 5.7% GMV growth to 3.4 billion euros, 5.2% revenue growth to 2.4 billion euros, and a 59 million euros adjusted EBIT).

Zalando SE will publish its results for the third quarter of 2024 on 5 November 2024.

With regard to the definition of the alternative performance measure “adjusted EBIT”, the company refers to the relevant definition in its Half-Year Report 2024 on page 38 under the heading “3.1 Glossary”, which has been published on the company's website.


Person making the notification: Dr. Martin Bredol, Senior Lead Corporate Law

Investor/Analyst inquiries:
Patrick Kofler
Investor Relations
investor.relations@zalando.de
+49 (0) 30 20968 1584

Media inquiries:
Carolyn Groß
Business & Financial Communications
presse@zalando.de
+49 (0) 151 22189 977


 



End of Inside Information
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:

About Zalando

Founded in Berlin in 2008, Zalando is Europe’s leading online multi-brand fashion destination. We are building a pan-European ecosystem for fashion and lifestyle e-commerce, along two growth vectors: Business-to-Consumer (B2C) and Business-to-Business (B2B). In B2C, we provide an inspiring, high-quality multi-brand shopping experience for fashion and lifestyle products to nearly 50 million active customers across 25 markets. In B2B, we leverage our logistics infrastructure, software, and service capabilities to support brands and retailers in managing and scaling their entire e-commerce business, both on and off the Zalando platform. Through our ecosystem vision, Zalando aims to enable positive change in the fashion and lifestyle industry.

https://corporate.zalando.com

10-Oct-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
10243 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: investor.relations@zalando.de
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de
ISIN: DE000ZAL1111
WKN: ZAL111
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2006353

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2006353  10-Oct-2024 CET/CEST

