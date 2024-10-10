EQS-Adhoc: Zalando SE: Zalando SE increases outlook for the financial year 2024 after strong Q3 2024

EQS-Ad-hoc: Zalando SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Change in Forecast

Zalando SE: Zalando SE increases outlook for the financial year 2024 after strong Q3 2024



10-Oct-2024 / 17:44 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Berlin, 10 October 2024 // Zalando SE upgrades its full-year financial outlook as its ecosystem strategy around quality, lifestyle expansion, inspiration and opening up its B2B capabilities enabled the company to benefit from increasing consumer demand in the third quarter amid an industry-wide strong start to the fall/winter season.

For the financial year 2024, the company now expects gross merchandise volume (GMV) to grow between 3% and 5% to 15.1–15.4 billion euros and revenues to grow between 2% and 5% to 10.3–10.7 billion euros. Adjusted EBIT is now expected to come in between 440 and 480 million euros. The company plans capital expenditure (capex) of around 200 million euros.

The company had previously confirmed its outlook for the 2024 financial year on 6 August 2024. Previously, the company expected growth in gross merchandise volume (GMV) and revenue of between 0% and 5% compared to the previous year, adjusted EBIT of between 380 million euros and 450 million euros and capital expenditure (capex) of 250 to 350 million euros.

According to preliminary figures, third quarter gross merchandise volume (GMV) rose by 7.8% from a year earlier to 3.5 billion euros, revenue grew by 5.0% from a year earlier to 2.4 billion euros while adjusted EBIT rose from 23 million in the year-ago period to 93 million euros (average of the company-compiled analyst consensus as of 8 October 2024: 5.7% GMV growth to 3.4 billion euros, 5.2% revenue growth to 2.4 billion euros, and a 59 million euros adjusted EBIT).

Zalando SE will publish its results for the third quarter of 2024 on 5 November 2024.

With regard to the definition of the alternative performance measure “adjusted EBIT”, the company refers to the relevant definition in its Half-Year Report 2024 on page 38 under the heading “3.1 Glossary”, which has been published on the company's website.



Person making the notification: Dr. Martin Bredol, Senior Lead Corporate Law

Investor/Analyst inquiries:

Patrick Kofler

Investor Relations

investor.relations@zalando.de

+49 (0) 30 20968 1584

Media inquiries:

Carolyn Groß

Business & Financial Communications

presse@zalando.de

+49 (0) 151 22189 977



