EQS-AFR: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



15.05.2025 / 17:52 CET/CEST

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)



Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 19, 2025

Adtran Holdings, Inc. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: May 19, 2025Address: https://investors.adtran.com/financials/sec-filings/default.aspx

