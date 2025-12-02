ADTRAN Holdings Aktie

02.12.2025 10:58:05

EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Nikos Theodosopoulos, Acquisition of 12,859 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059)




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.12.2025 / 10:56 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Nikos
Last name(s): Theodosopoulos

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI
549300VV36J86CRRWF77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: US00486H1059

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of 12,859 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
8.00 USD 10,000.00 USD
7.795 USD 1,559.00 USD
7.80 USD 76,440.00 USD
7.75 USD 12,469.75 USD

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
7.81 USD 100,468.75 USD

e) Date of the transaction
26/12/2025; UTC-5

f) Place of the transaction
Name: NASDAQ
MIC: XNAS


02.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




102142  02.12.2025 CET/CEST





