10.05.2024 12:00:11
EQS-AFR: Delticom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Delticom AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Delticom AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 13, 2024
Address: https://www.delti.com/de/investor-relations/mitteilungen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 13, 2024
Address: https://www.delti.com/en/investor-relations/news/
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Delticom AG
|Brühlstraße 11
|30169 Hanover
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.delti.com
1892959 10.05.2024 CET/CEST
