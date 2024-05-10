EQS-AFR: Delticom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Delticom AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Delticom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



10.05.2024 / 12:00 CET/CEST

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 13, 2024

Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 13, 2024

Delticom AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: May 13, 2024Address: https://www.delti.com/de/investor-relations/mitteilungen/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: May 13, 2024Address: https://www.delti.com/en/investor-relations/news/

