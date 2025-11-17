H2APEX Group SCA Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A0YF5P / ISIN: LU0472835155
|
17.11.2025 16:13:23
EQS-AFR: H2APEX Group SCA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: H2APEX Group SCA
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
H2APEX Group SCA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 24, 2025
Address: https://ir.h2apex.com/finanzinformationen/finanzberichte
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|H2APEX Group SCA
|19, rue de Flaxweiler
|6776 Grevenmacher
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|www.h2apex.com
