EQS-AFR: Maschinenfabrik Berthold Hermle AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Maschinenfabrik Berthold Hermle AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Maschinenfabrik Berthold Hermle AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



04.01.2024 / 13:27 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 15, 2024

Address:



Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 19, 2024

Address:

Maschinenfabrik Berthold Hermle AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: May 15, 2024Address: https://www.hermle.de/finanzberichte Language: GermanDate of disclosure: November 19, 2024Address: https://www.hermle.de/finanzberichte

04.01.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

