MediClin Aktie
WKN: 659510 / ISIN: DE0006595101
|
19.11.2025 12:29:44
EQS-AFR: MEDICLIN AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: MediClin AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
MEDICLIN AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 04, 2026
Address: https://www.mediclin.de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 04, 2026
Address: https://www.mediclin.de/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 05, 2026
Address: https://www.mediclin.de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 05, 2026
Address: https://www.mediclin.de/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/
19.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MEDICLIN AG
|Okenstraße 27
|77652 Offenburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.mediclin.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2232662 19.11.2025 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!