EQS-AFR: Novem Group S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Novem Group S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024
Address: https://ir.novem.com/websites/novem/German/2000/berichte-_-praesentationen.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024
Address: https://ir.novem.com/websites/novem/English/2000/reports-_-presentations.html

Language: English
Company: Novem Group S.A.
19, rue Edmond Reuter
L-5326 Contern
Luxemburg

 
