|
07.08.2024 09:00:03
EQS-AFR: Novem Group S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Novem Group S.A.
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Novem Group S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024
Address: https://ir.novem.com/websites/novem/German/2000/berichte-_-praesentationen.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024
Address: https://ir.novem.com/websites/novem/English/2000/reports-_-presentations.html
07.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Novem Group S.A.
|19, rue Edmond Reuter
|L-5326 Contern
|Luxemburg
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1961965 07.08.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Novem Gruppemehr Nachrichten
|
07.08.24
|EQS-News: Novem Group S.A.: Einladung zur Präsentation der Q1 2024/25 Ergebnisse am 14. August 2024 (EQS Group)
|
07.08.24
|EQS-News: Novem Group S.A.: Invitation to the Q1 2024/25 results presentation on 14 August 2024 (EQS Group)
|
07.08.24
|EQS-AFR: Novem Group S.A.: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen (EQS Group)
|
07.08.24
|EQS-AFR: Novem Group S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements (EQS Group)
|
01.08.24
|EQS-News: Novem Group S.A.: Veränderungen im Vorstand (EQS Group)
|
01.08.24
|EQS-News: Novem Group S.A.: Changes in Management Board (EQS Group)
|
01.08.24
|EQS-Adhoc: Novem Group S.A.: Changes in Management Board (EQS Group)
|
01.08.24
|EQS-Adhoc: Novem Group S.A.: Veränderungen im Vorstand (EQS Group)