EQS-AFR: Novem Group S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Novem Group S.A. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Novem Group S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



07.08.2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024

Address:

Novem Group S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: August 14, 2024Address: https://ir.novem.com/websites/novem/German/2000/berichte-_-praesentationen.html Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: August 14, 2024Address: https://ir.novem.com/websites/novem/English/2000/reports-_-presentations.html

07.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

