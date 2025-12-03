EQS-News: Novem Group S.A.: Closure of site in Italy

EQS-News: Novem Group S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Novem Group S.A.: Closure of site in Italy



03.12.2025 / 11:00 CET/CEST

Luxembourg, 03 December 2025 – The Management Board of Novem Group S.A., with the approval of the Supervisory Board, has decided to close the site in Bergamo (Italy).

After local production was discontinued at the end of 2023 and transferred to the Company’s European facilities in Pilsen (Czech Republic) and Zalec (Slovenia), the site most recently operated as a sales office with three employees.

Due to persistently weak local demand, the final closure of the site has now been initiated in order to optimise the Company’s cost structure. The closure of the site and discontinuation of operations will be completed by the end of calendar year 2025.

Novem intends to manage customer relations from its Vorbach (Germany) office going forward.

Novem ensures socially acceptable solutions for the remaining workforce and safeguards the continued quality of service for its customers in Italy.