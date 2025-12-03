XRP-Token von Ripple: Mehr als nur eine weitere Kryptowährung -w-

Novem Gruppe Aktie

WKN DE: A3CSWZ / ISIN: LU2356314745

03.12.2025 11:00:03

EQS-News: Novem Group S.A.: Closure of site in Italy

EQS-News: Novem Group S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Novem Group S.A.: Closure of site in Italy

03.12.2025 / 11:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Novem Group S.A.: Closure of site in Italy

Luxembourg, 03 December 2025 – The Management Board of Novem Group S.A., with the approval of the Supervisory Board, has decided to close the site in Bergamo (Italy).

After local production was discontinued at the end of 2023 and transferred to the Company’s European facilities in Pilsen (Czech Republic) and Zalec (Slovenia), the site most recently operated as a sales office with three employees.

Due to persistently weak local demand, the final closure of the site has now been initiated in order to optimise the Company’s cost structure. The closure of the site and discontinuation of operations will be completed by the end of calendar year 2025.

Novem intends to manage customer relations from its Vorbach (Germany) office going forward.

Novem ensures socially acceptable solutions for the remaining workforce and safeguards the continued quality of service for its customers in Italy.

Contact Investor Relations Press Contact
Mareike Völker Isabel Henninger
Head of Investor Relations Phone: +49 174 940 9955
Phone: +49 9205 18 1399 E-Mail: isabel.henninger@kekstcnc.com
E-Mail: investor.relations@novem.com  

03.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Novem Group S.A.
19, rue Edmond Reuter
L-5326 Contern
Luxemburg
ISIN: LU2356314745
WKN: A3CSWZ
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 2239042

 
End of News EQS News Service

2239042  03.12.2025 CET/CEST

