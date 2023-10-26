|
26.10.2023 10:37:48
EQS-AFR: SGL CARBON SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: SGL Carbon SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SGL CARBON SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 02, 2023
Address: https://www.sglcarbon.com/investor-relations/publikationen-news-kennzahlen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 02, 2023
Address: https://www.sglcarbon.com/en/investor-relations/publications-news-key-figures/
26.10.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SGL CARBON SE
|Söhnleinstraße 8
|65201 Wiesbaden
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.sglcarbon.com
1758191 26.10.2023 CET/CEST
