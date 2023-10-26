26.10.2023 10:37:48

EQS-AFR: SGL CARBON SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: SGL Carbon SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SGL CARBON SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

26.10.2023 / 10:37 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SGL CARBON SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 02, 2023
Address: https://www.sglcarbon.com/investor-relations/publikationen-news-kennzahlen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 02, 2023
Address: https://www.sglcarbon.com/en/investor-relations/publications-news-key-figures/

26.10.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SGL CARBON SE
Söhnleinstraße 8
65201 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: www.sglcarbon.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1758191  26.10.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1758191&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SGL Carbon SEmehr Nachrichten