|
26.04.2024 11:58:23
EQS-AFR: Softing AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Softing AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Softing AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 07, 2024
Address: https://investor.softing.com/de/news-veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 07, 2024
Address: https://investor.softing.com/news-publications/financial-reports.html
26.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Softing AG
|Richard-Reitzner-Allee 6
|85540 Haar
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.softing.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1890735 26.04.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!