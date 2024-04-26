EQS-AFR: Softing AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

26.04.2024 11:58:23

Softing AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 07, 2024
Address: https://investor.softing.com/de/news-veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 07, 2024
Address: https://investor.softing.com/news-publications/financial-reports.html

Language: English
Company: Softing AG
Richard-Reitzner-Allee 6
85540 Haar
Germany
Internet: www.softing.com

 
