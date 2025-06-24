EQS-AGM: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG:

EQS-News: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG / Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG:



24.06.2025 / 16:54 CET/CEST

Vienna, 24 June 2025

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG

registered under FN 352889 f with the commercial register held by the commercial court Vienna

(the „Company“)

AT0000A325L0

DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

At the 15th annual general meeting of the Company held on 24 June 2025, it was resolved to distribute a dividend for the financial year 2024 in the amount (gross) of EUR 0.11 per share entitled to dividend, but not exceeding a total of EUR 3,998,925.48 (gross).

The ex-dividend day is 1 July 2025, and the dividend record date is 2 July 2025.

Dividend payment will be made through a credit at the individual depositary bank/financial services provider/central securities depository.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG serves as the paying agent for the dividend. Dividend payment by the paying agent will be made exclusively less 27.5% withholding tax.

Tax information (for convenience only and without any liability of the company) can be found in the proposal of the management board for the appropriation of profits uploaded at the website of the Company (https://www.austriacard.com/agm/)

Payment of dividend will be made on 4 July 2025.

For any information shareholders may address to the shareholders’ service department of the Company (Tel. +30 210 6697557 / +30 210 6697804).

The management board

Issuer: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG

Lamezanstraße 4-8

1230 Vienna

Austria

Contact person: Konstantina Kabosou

Tel.: +30 210 6697557 / +30 210 6697804

E-Mail: investors@austriacard.com

Website: www.austriacard.com

ISIN(s): AT0000A325L0

Stock Exchange(s): Vienna Stock Exchange (prime market)

Athens Exchange (main market)